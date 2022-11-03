Adnoc teams up with Baker Hughes to develop new technologies

US energy services company Baker Hughes has signed an agreement with Adnoc to develop technologies that can help drive sustainable energy in the UAE.

The collaboration aims to support the development of technology proofs of concept, scale-ups and pilots while exploring the feasibility of their deployment across key projects at Adnoc, Baker Hughes said in a statement on Thursday.

The move, which is in line with the objectives of the UAE’s In-Country Value programme, supports the development of “home-grown” innovations, with an opportunity to leverage the Adnoc Research and Innovation Centre to foster research and development projects.

“Together with Baker Hughes, we will focus on finding innovations that help the UAE achieve its Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, while also generating In-County Value,” said Sophie Hildebrand, Adnoc's group chief technology officer.

The UAE is investing Dh600 billion ($163.5bn) in clean and renewable energy projects over the next three decades as it aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

On Tuesday, the UAE and the US signed a strategic partnership to invest $100bn to produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035.

As part of the partnership, both countries will set up an expert group to identify priority projects and remove potential hurdles. They will also work together to prioritise commercial projects in developing and poor countries, as well as support them with technical and financial assistance.

Last year, Adnoc’s artificial intelligence unit AIQ teamed up with New York-listed Baker Hughes to boost efficiency in drilling operations.

The project focuses on developing AI solutions for Adnoc's drilling activity as it ramps up its crude production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.

“As an energy technology company, we are keen to work with Adnoc to locally develop technologies that can support a more sustainable energy future in the UAE and beyond,” Zaher Ibrahim, Baker Hughes' vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said.

Earlier this week, Adnoc said it had awarded three framework agreements valued at $4bn amid growing global demand for oil and gas with a lower carbon intensity.

The contracts were awarded to Adnoc Drilling and US-based oilfield services providers Schlumberger and Halliburton. The agreements, which cover Adnoc’s onshore and offshore operations, will run for five years, with an option for a further two years.

Since November last year, Adnoc has awarded more than $16bn in agreements for drilling-related equipment and services.