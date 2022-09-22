Oil prices surge as Russia-Ukraine tension escalates amid Putin warning

Oil prices jumped on Thursday on supply concerns as tension between Russia and Ukraine escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation and warned Russia would use “all the means available” in its fight against Ukraine.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 1.25 per cent higher at $90.95 a barrel at 1.06pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 1.41 per cent at $84.11 a barrel.

READ MORE Oil rallies after Putin calls up army reserves and warns he is not bluffing

Both benchmarks fell on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the fifth time this year to slash surging inflation and restore price stability.

“Oil prices went on a rollercoaster as energy traders watched President Putin escalate the war in Ukraine and as the EIA [Energy Information Administration] report signals some crude demand weakness,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The EIA crude oil inventory report was a lot to process, but it didn’t deliver that many surprises. Production remains steady at 12.1 million barrels per day, which is impressive considering oil rig counts have been declining, imports from Canada are roaring back and that should help restore stockpiles.”

More to follow ...