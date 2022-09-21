Federal Reserve poised to deliver on its painful promise

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third consecutive time — and possibly even a full percentage point — as it continues to battle the soaring cost of goods.

The central bank's actions would make borrowing even more expensive for American households and businesses, which are feeling growing financial strains, delivering on the ominous warning issued by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole last month.

Mr Powell made clear at the economic symposium that the Fed would not relent in tightening monetary policy, saying that history cautions against loosening policy too quickly.

Raising interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point for a third time in as many meetings would be the first time the Fed has carried out such an action since the recession in the 1980s.

The Fed's policy-setting meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee, is scheduled to announce its decision at 2pm ET. Mr Powell will address the media following the announcement and his remarks will be scrutinised in an attempt to divine the next steps the Fed will take.

Mr Powell has continued to push for what he calls a “soft landing”, slowing the economy down without steering it into a recession. But weakening the economy too much could wipe out the job gains the economy has made under US President Joe Biden.

Pressure is mounting on Mr Biden to tackle rising prices as he leads his Democratic Party into the midterm elections next month. In an interview with CBS last week, Mr Biden echoed the Fed chairman's hopes that there could be a soft landing for the economy.

“I'm telling the American people that we're going to get control of inflation,” Mr Biden told the US broadcaster.

Government data released last week showed that consumer prices rose by 8.3 per cent in the month of August compared to a year earlier, down slightly from the 8.5 per cent seen in July, but still above economists' projections.

Citing Russia's war against Ukraine and the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has suggested that inflation remains a global phenomenon.

The Biden administration has also pushed back against claims that the country is heading towards a recession, citing a strong labour market, low unemployment and declining petrol costs.

Regardless, 56 per cent of Americans in August reported facing financial hardship because of escalating prices, up from 49 per cent at the beginning of the year, a recent Gallup poll showed. Lower-income households in particular are facing “either severe or moderate hardship”.