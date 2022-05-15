Saudi Aramco board approves capital increase

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producing company, said on Sunday its shareholders approved a board recommendation to increase capital.

The capital increase will be by way of granting bonus shares through the capitalisation of 15 billion Saudi riyals ($4bn) from the company’s retained earnings, Aramco said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.

The shareholders will be given one share for every 10 shares they own in Saudi Aramco.

The company's share capital will increase 25 per cent to 75bn riyals after the approval, it said. ­The number of shares will rise to 220 billion shares, from 200 billion prior to the capital increase, it said.

"By increasing its capital, the company aims to maximise total returns for its shareholders through the distribution of sustainable and progressive dividends, in line with future prospects, underlying growth in free cash flow, and long-term value creation through investments in available opportunities," it said.

The company on Sunday also reported a surge in first-quarter net profit of about 82 per cent to about $39.47bn from the year-earlier period on higher oil prices and volumes sold and improved downstream margins.