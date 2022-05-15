Aramco first quarter profit surges on higher oil prices

Net income of the world's largest oil producing company increased 82% to $39.47bn from the same period a year earlier

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq. Reuters
Massoud A Derhally
May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producing company, said first-quarter net profit surged about 82 per cent on higher oil prices as well as volumes sold and improved downstream margins.

The national oil company of Saudi Arabia said net profit after zakat for the three-month period to the end of March increased to about $39.47 billion from $21.72bn from the year-earlier period, the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

Net income for the first quarter of this year increased 22 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Aramco plans to pay a first quarter dividend of $18.8bn in the second quarter and has approved the distribution of one bonus share for every 10 shares held in the company.

More to follow

Updated: May 15, 2022, 6:41 AM
