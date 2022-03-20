Saudi Aramco more than doubles annual profit in 2021 on higher oil prices

Net profit rose to $110 billion for the year ended December 31, from $49bn in 2020

Saudi Aramco increased capital expenditure guidance of $40-$50 billion in 2022, with further growth expected until around the middle of the decade. AFP
Deena Kamel
Mar 20, 2022

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-exporting company, said annual net profit more than doubled in 2021, driven by higher oil prices.

Net profit rose to $110 billion in 2021, up from $49bn in 2020, the company said on Sunday in a regulatory filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.

The results beat the average estimate of $106bn by analysts in Refinitiv's Eikon.

The consolidation of Sabic's full-year results and stronger refining and chemicals margins also helped the company's profit surge.

"Our strong results are a testament to our financial discipline, flexibility through evolving market conditions and steadfast focus on our long-term growth strategy," Amin Nasser, Aramco's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Although economic conditions have improved considerably, the outlook remains uncertain due to various macro-economic and geopolitical factors. But our investment plan aims to tap into rising long-term demand for reliable, affordable and ever more secure and sustainable energy."

Saudi Aramco increased capital expenditure guidance of $40bn to 50bn in 2022, with further growth expected until around the middle of the decade. Capital expenditure in 2021 was $31.9bn, an increase of 18 per cent from 2020.

More to follow...

Updated: March 20, 2022, 7:53 AM
EnergySaudi AramcoEarningsSaudi Arabia
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Aramco more than doubles annual profit in 2021 on higher oil prices
An image that illustrates this article Why GCC and frontier markets are more attractive now
An image that illustrates this article China can act as a game-changing factor for stock markets after global rout, analysts say
An image that illustrates this article How cryptocurrencies have helped Ukraine continue its fight against Russia