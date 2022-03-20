Saudi Aramco more than doubles annual profit in 2021 on higher oil prices

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-exporting company, said annual net profit more than doubled in 2021, driven by higher oil prices.

Net profit rose to $110 billion in 2021, up from $49bn in 2020, the company said on Sunday in a regulatory filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.

The results beat the average estimate of $106bn by analysts in Refinitiv's Eikon.

The consolidation of Sabic's full-year results and stronger refining and chemicals margins also helped the company's profit surge.

"Our strong results are a testament to our financial discipline, flexibility through evolving market conditions and steadfast focus on our long-term growth strategy," Amin Nasser, Aramco's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Although economic conditions have improved considerably, the outlook remains uncertain due to various macro-economic and geopolitical factors. But our investment plan aims to tap into rising long-term demand for reliable, affordable and ever more secure and sustainable energy."

Saudi Aramco increased capital expenditure guidance of $40bn to 50bn in 2022, with further growth expected until around the middle of the decade. Capital expenditure in 2021 was $31.9bn, an increase of 18 per cent from 2020.

