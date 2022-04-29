Adnoc acquires Mubadala's 25% stake in petrochemicals maker Borealis

Adnoc is buying Mubadala Investment Company’s 25 per cent stake in Austrian chemicals producer Borealis.

The deal will allow the state-owned oil and gas producer to expand its international footprint in the fast-growing chemicals and petrochemical sector, Adnoc and Mubadala said on Friday.

This is expected to lead to new opportunities in important markets such as Europe and the Americas.

"Globally, the chemicals and petrochemical sector is poised for significant consumer-led growth in the decades ahead,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive.

“Alongside OMV, Adnoc will be a co-shareholder in Borealis, with this investment giving further impetus to our local and international petrochemical and industrial growth programme and accelerating our transformation into an integrated and global energy player.”

Upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the remaining 75 per cent of Borealis will be controlled by OMV, a Vienna-listed integrated oil, gas and petrochemical company.

Expand Autoplay ADNOC celebrates 46th National Day with high-tech photo projection. WAM

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed by the companies.

The move to acquire the stake is part of Adnoc’s plans to speed up the delivery of its downstream and industrial growth programme and further expand its long-standing partnership with Borealis.

In October 2020, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm Mubadala reduced its stake in Borealis to 25 per cent after it sold 39 per cent to OMV in a $4.68 billion deal.

More to follow