Adnoc creates new entity to monitor debt markets and explore funding opportunities

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company created a new subsidiary to closely monitor the debt market and explore potential funding opportunities.

Adnoc Murban will become the primary debt capital markets issuing and rated entity for the company, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adnoc Murban is expected to be rated “AA” by S&P, “Aa2” by Moody’s Investor Services and “AA” by Fitch Ratings, aligned with ratings assigned to Adnoc’s shareholder, the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“These strong ratings reflect Adnoc’s conservative and robust financial profile, resilient operations, and the low cost and low carbon intensity of Adnoc’s Murban’s onshore production." Adnoc said.

