Adnoc creates new entity to monitor debt markets and explore funding opportunities

Adnoc Murban will become the primary debt capital markets issuing and rated entity for the company

A general view of Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Adnoc on Tuesday said it created a new, wholly owned subsidiary, Adnoc Murban to explore potential funding opportunities. REUTERS / Christopher Pike
The National
Jan 25, 2022

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company created a new subsidiary to closely monitor the debt market and explore potential funding opportunities.

Adnoc Murban will become the primary debt capital markets issuing and rated entity for the company, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ MORE
Adnoc awards $946m contract to NPCC for Umm Shaif oilfield development

Adnoc Murban is expected to be rated “AA” by S&P, “Aa2” by Moody’s Investor Services and “AA” by Fitch Ratings, aligned with ratings assigned to Adnoc’s shareholder, the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“These strong ratings reflect Adnoc’s conservative and robust financial profile, resilient operations, and the low cost and low carbon intensity of Adnoc’s Murban’s onshore production." Adnoc said.

More to follow...

Updated: January 25th 2022, 12:03 PM
BusinessEnergyAdnoc
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Masdar and Alpha Dhabi unit in pact to develop clean energy projects
An image that illustrates this article Adnoc creates new entity to monitor debt markets and explore funding opportunities
An image that illustrates this article McKinsey: Net-zero transition will cost $275 trillion globally by 2050
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi’s NMDC and India’s DCI team up to expand operations