Adnoc awards $946m contract to NPCC for Umm Shaif field development

The state-owned energy major Abu Dhabi National Oil Company awarded a Dh3.47 billion ( $946 million) contract to Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) to develop its offshore Umm Shaif field, a move that backs the company's production capacity plans of 5 million barrels per day by 2030.

Adnoc Offshore awarded the contract which covers the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning activities required to maintain Umm Shaif’s 275,000 barrels per day crude oil production capacity, increase efficiencies and enhance the field’s long-term potential, Adnoc said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This important award for the long-term development of Adnoc's pioneer offshore Umm Shaif field will maximise efficiencies while maintaining future output and supporting Adnoc's strategic objective of 5 million barrels of oil production capacity a day by 2030," Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Adnoc Upstream's executive director, said.

