Masdar to develop Georgia’s largest solar power plant

Masdar signed an agreement to develop Georgia’s largest utility scale solar power plant as the Abu Dhabi-based clean energy company expands its portfolio globally.

The new project, which will have a capacity of 100 megawatts, will be jointly developed with the Georgian Energy Development Fund, Masdar said in a statement on Thursday.

“As a global leader in renewable energy, with projects in almost 40 countries, we look forward to working with the Georgian Energy Development Fund and the Government of Georgia on further renewable energy opportunities and will leverage our experience to support the nation’s economic development,” Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar said.

The new project will support Georgia’s energy diversification efforts and will make a positive contribution on climate action, he added.

