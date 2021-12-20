Industry leaders set to meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss global sustainability trends

Industry leaders, innovators and policymakers from around the globe will gather in Abu Dhabi next month to discuss sustainability and the transition to clean energy as the world focuses on building back a better and greener economy.

The World Future Energy Summit will be held at the capital’s National Exhibition Centre from January 17-19. The annual energy and sustainability focused global platform in its 14th year and will offer sustainability companies and innovators a chance to showcase their technologies to global audience.

They will also be able to meet and network with the region's top investors, government and business stakeholders, as well as project owners and entrepreneurs.

International sustainability solution providers including Engie, Mitsubishi Power, DNV, Fronius International, Huawei, Jinko Solar, Acciona, Junluo Water and Dulevo will be among the names exhibiting their latest technologies at the event.

More than 34,000 delegates and visitors from 125 countries attended the event in 2020, with international attendance growing by 11 per cent. At least 27 initial agreements were signed among the 227 participating companies, of which 72 were from the UAE.

The summit in 2022 will host 11 country pavilions – Japan, Germany, China, Nigeria, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Korea, France, India, and Switzerland – that will feature clean energy and sustainability technologies, connecting emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia with technology players in Europe, North America and broader Asia.

The summit is also hosting dedicated industry forums on solar and clean energy, water, climate and environment, eco-waste and smart cites.

The event is taking place as the global economy continues to recover from the pandemic-driven slowdown that underlined the need for building back cleaner and greener economy with a focus on sustainability and mitigating climate risks.

Earlier this year, the International Renewable Energy Agency said more than 260 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity was added globally in 2020, despite the challenging global economic environment. More than 80 per cent of all new electricity capacity added was renewable, with solar and wind accounting for 91 per cent of the total.

The summit is part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), hosted by clean energy company Masdar. The event is split between Abu Dhabi and Dubai with some elements to be held at the Expo 2020.

The ADSW opening ceremony and the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on January 17, 2022, Masdar said in October. Bringing ADSW’s platforms to Expo 2020 will further highlight the UAE’s role in driving action on climate change locally, in the region and globally, it said.

"Hosting the opening of ADSW together with the ZSP award ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai will serve to reinforce the UAE’s commitment to climate action and sustainability, as key drivers of the UAE’s progressive model for economic growth," Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and chairman of Masdar, said at the time.

"The combination of ADSW’s experience as a convener with Expo 2020 Dubai’s global reach will help expand partnerships, drive innovation and open up new economic opportunities."

Earlier this year, the UAE unveiled an ambitious strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 2050. The country plans to invest Dh600 billion ($163bn) in clean and renewable energy sources over the next three decades. It will also host Cop28 in 2023 as it leads the push for suitability and to protect the planet.

The 2022 programme will include the ADSW opening ceremony, Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony, ADSW Summit, Irena Assembly, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Forum, Youth 4 Sustainability Hub, and the World Future Energy Summit – Exhibitions and Forums.