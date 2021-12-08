Adnoc teams up with GE to reduce emissions of gas turbines powering its operations

Adnoc is teaming up with US-based GE Gas Power to develop a decarbonisation road map, which will help to reduce emissions from gas turbines that power the state-owned oil company’s downstream and industry operations, including at the Ruwais Industrial Complex.

Under the terms of the agreement, Adnoc and GE will explore the use of hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels for lower-carbon power generation, as well as evaluate plans to introduce ammonia as a fuel to power Adnoc’s GE gas turbines, Adnoc said on Wednesday.

The two companies will also focus on integrating carbon capture solutions at Adnoc’s power plants and undertake joint research and development programmes to develop innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions from gas-based power generation.

“Adnoc’s initiative with GE reinforces our commitment to support the UAE’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and our ongoing commitment to decarbonising our operations,” Ahmed Abdulla, senior vice president of refining and petrochemical asset management at Adnoc, said.

“This agreement is in line with our energy-transition strategy and underscores our commitment to sound environmental stewardship while meeting the needs of the world’s growing energy demands.”

Adnoc and GE recently boosted the efficiency and performance of Adnoc Refining’s General Utilities Plant (GUP) that provides electricity and water to the entire Ruwais Industrial Complex.

Adnoc is also enhancing the performance and sustainability of the General Utilities Plant with the development of a waste heat recovery unit, that will increase the thermal efficiency of the site by nearly 30 per cent upon completion of the project in 2023, according to Adnoc.

“Hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels, ammonia and carbon capture solutions offer pathways to near-zero carbon emissions from gas power generation, without compromising on the reliability of electricity supplies – this is critical for industrial growth,” Joseph Anis, president and chief executive of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa said.

The new move comes as Adnoc continues to focus on decarbonising its operations. In October, Adnoc said it would meet up to 100 per cent of its power requirements from solar and nuclear sources after signing an agreement with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, in line with the UAE's recent pledge to reach net zero by the middle of the century.

Earlier this month, Adnoc board also approved a "New Energies Strategy" aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and capitalising on opportunities in renewable energy, hydrogen and other lower carbon fuels.

Adnoc and Taqa will also join Mubadala Investment Company to become shareholders in Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar, the companies said earlier this month.