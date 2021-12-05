Abu Dhabi’s Borouge awards contracts to expand its Ruwais complex

Companies from Abu Dhabi, Italy and France secured contracts to build Borouge 4

Abu Dhabi, UAE. May 14, 2018. The Ruwais Industrial Complex. Borouge 3 Tower workers take a break. Victor Besa / The National National Reporter: Jennifer Gnana
Fareed Rahman
Dec 5, 2021

Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge awarded contracts for the development of the fourth unit of a polyolefin manufacturing complex in the UAE's downstream hub of Ruwais.

The contracts were awarded to Abu Dhabi’s Al Asab General Transport and Contracting, French construction company Technip Energies and Italy-based Tecnimont, Borouge said in a statement on Sunday.

Read More
Adipec 2021: Adnoc and Borealis sign $6.2bn partnership to expand Borouge's output

The award of EPC contracts “underscores Borouge’s drive to unlock opportunities in polyolefin manufacturing, enable industrial growth, and maximise the value of every barrel produced in the emirate of Abu Dhabi”, Borouge said.

Last month, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis signed an agreement to invest $6.2 billion for the expansion of the Ruwais complex and build a fourth unit, Borouge 4.

With this expansion, Borouge will become the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex. It will also enable the next phase of growth at the Ruwais Industrial Complex by supplying feedstock to the Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone.

More to follow ...

Updated: December 5th 2021, 11:24 AM
BusinessAdnoc
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi’s Borouge awards contracts to expand its Ruwais complex
An image that illustrates this article Offshore wind projects increase significantly in 2021, Fitch says
An image that illustrates this article Aramco signs agreements with French companies
An image that illustrates this article Canada and Malaysia plan new floating liquefied natural gas projects