Abu Dhabi’s Borouge awards contracts to expand its Ruwais complex

Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge awarded contracts for the development of the fourth unit of a polyolefin manufacturing complex in the UAE's downstream hub of Ruwais.

The contracts were awarded to Abu Dhabi’s Al Asab General Transport and Contracting, French construction company Technip Energies and Italy-based Tecnimont, Borouge said in a statement on Sunday.

The award of EPC contracts “underscores Borouge’s drive to unlock opportunities in polyolefin manufacturing, enable industrial growth, and maximise the value of every barrel produced in the emirate of Abu Dhabi”, Borouge said.

Last month, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis signed an agreement to invest $6.2 billion for the expansion of the Ruwais complex and build a fourth unit, Borouge 4.

With this expansion, Borouge will become the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex. It will also enable the next phase of growth at the Ruwais Industrial Complex by supplying feedstock to the Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone.

More to follow ...