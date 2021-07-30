Chevron restarts share buybacks amid higher oil prices

Petrol prices nearing $5 per gallon are displayed at Chevron and Shell stations San Francisco, California. The price of gasoline in the San Francisco Bay Area is the highest in the nation. Big Oil executives are seeking to reward shareholders as commodity prices rise, a turnabout from previous booms when excess cash was poured into costly growth projects. Getty Images / AFP

Chevron is reviving share buybacks that were suspended more than a year ago, signaling confidence that strong cash flows from high commodity prices will be sustained well into the future.

The repurchases will begin during the current quarter and range between $2 billion and $3bn a year, around half the amount it devoted to the programme before it was suspended in early 2020. Chevron’s move followed similar steps by Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies, which reinstated buybacks on Thursday.

“It says we’re confident in the future,” chief financial officer Pierre Breber said in an interview. The level was chosen because “it really is a range that allows us to also continue to pay down debt.”

Stock repurchases are being revived or raised across the board as sectors as diverse as steelmakers, retailers, and manufacturers ride the crest of economic expansion. In particular, Big Oil executives are seeking to reward shareholders as commodity prices rise, a turnabout from previous booms when excess cash was poured into costly growth projects.

Faced with enormous climate challenges, the industry is attempting to entice investors by offering strong returns at a time when the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index is at the lowest in almost two decades.

The stock advanced 1.5 per cent to $104.15 7:03 am in New York, despite a drop of as much as 0.9 per cent in international crude prices.

Chevron earned $1.71 a share, on an adjusted basis, during the second quarter, the company said in a statement, trouncing the $1.60 average estimate among analysts in Bloomberg survey. Capital spending in the first half dropped by a third compared with a year earlier while crude prices rallied more than 50 per cent, flooding the explorer with more than enough cash to resurrect buybacks.

The repurchasing program comes on top of Chevron raising its dividend earlier this year, becoming the only western oil supermajor to lift the payout above pre-pandemic levels.

Even with recent increases, Shell’s and BP's dividends still lag pre-Covid-19 payouts. Exxon Mobil held its dividend steady earlier this week and is expected to devote excess cash to debt reduction rather than buying back shares. Key to Chevron’s strength is that it entered the pandemic in a stronger financial position than rivals, with a low debt burden.

The buyback also signals a bullish outlook. Mr Breber said the repurchases will be sustained even during periods of lower oil prices. “I was clear on last quarter’s earnings call that we would start a buyback when we were confident we could sustain it over the cycle,” he said. “We’d want to sustain it for multiple years.”

Key macroeconomic indicators watched by Chevron -- such as the global economic recovery, crude stockpiles, and coordination by Opec and its allies -- all have improved in recent weeks. Still, with Brent crude futures above $70 a barrel and Opec sitting on ample spare-production capacity, there’s reason to be cautious about higher oil prices, he said.

Chevron’s adjusted second-quarter profit was $3.3bn, compared with a $2.9bn loss a year earlier. The main profit drivers were higher oil and natural gas prices, while the company also benefited from a chemical boom and a rebound in US refining. International refining still showed signs of weakness due to the pandemic.

Mr Breber and upstream boss Jay Johnson are scheduled to address analysts during a conference call beginning at 11 am Eastern time.

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

Director: Paul Weitz

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Frankenstein in Baghdad

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct to Kolkata from Dh1,504 and Dh1,450 return including taxes, respectively. The flight takes four hours 30 minutes outbound and 5 hours 30 minute returning. The trains Numerous trains link Kolkata and Murshidabad but the daily early morning Hazarduari Express (3’ 52”) is the fastest and most convenient; this service also stops in Plassey. The return train departs Murshidabad late afternoon. Though just about feasible as a day trip, staying overnight is recommended. The hotels Mursidabad’s hotels are less than modest but Berhampore, 11km south, offers more accommodation and facilities (and the Hazarduari Express also pauses here). Try Hotel The Fame, with an array of rooms from doubles at Rs1,596/Dh90 to a ‘grand presidential suite’ at Rs7,854/Dh443.

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

Meydan racecard: 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 (PA) Group 1 | US$75,000 (Dirt) | 2,200 metres 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) Listed | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m 7.40pm: Meydan Classic Trial (TB) Conditions | $100,000 (Turf) | 1,400m 8.15pm: Al Shindagha Sprint (TB) Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,200m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (D) | 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

