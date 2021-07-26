Iraq approves plan by TotalEnergies to develop Ratawi gasfield

The Nahr Bin Omar gasfield, near Basra. Iraq is looking to maximise the production of gas to meet domestic demand for power. AFP

Iraq's Cabinet has approved a bid by French energy company TotalEnergies to develop the country's Ratawi natural gasfield.

The company plans to capture and process around 600 million cubic feet per day of gas, the state-run Iraqi News Agency said.

"There is a preliminary agreement with the French company Total to invest gas in the Ratawi fields in two phases. Each phase will achieve 300 million cubic feet per day, in addition to referring the Mansouriya field to a Chinese company," Hamid Younis, undersecretary for gas affairs, told the news agency.

Iraq, Opec's second-largest producer, is looking to maximise the production of gas to meet domestic demand for power.

The country has been plagued by power cuts due to poor utility infrastructure and is now prioritising investment in gas and advancing projects to reduce flaring.

It plans to eliminate gas flaring by 2022. The World Bank estimates about 16 billion cubic metres of gas from Iraqi fields were flared in 2015, costing the economy billions in lost revenue.

A 2018 study by Siemens found that Iraq could save about $5.2 billion over the next four years by reducing gas flared from its fields, in addition to other power generation efficiency efforts.

The country imports gas from neighbouring Iran to make up for the shortfall in power generation.

"Iraq invests more than 50 per cent of the gas, and the largest part of it is associated with oilfields and its production is linked to oil, meaning that the greater the oil production, the greater the quantities of gas," said Mr Younis.

The country plans to raise its overall gas production to 4,000 million cubic feet per day, he said.

The French company, which was previously known as Total, will also build a 1-gigawatt solar power plant and begin work on enhancing production from southern oilfields through the injection of seawater.

In June, Abu Dhabi's Masdar signed an agreement to develop a 2-gigawatt solar photovoltaic plant in Iraq. The project is one of the largest renewable solar PV projects in the Middle East and falls within the vision of Iraq’s 2021-2030 sustainable transition plan.

Separately, Iraq's State Organisation for Marketing of Oil, better known as Somo, made $33bn in revenue in the first half of the year, at a rate of about $5.5bn a month, said Somo director general for oil and gas affairs Ali Faeq.

The Iraqi state earned revenue from the sales of Basra light, medium and heavy oil, as well as crude exported through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Somo has also set new standards for Iraqi crude purchases. Buyers must own a refinery or a number of refineries, according to Mr Faeq. He also dismissed concerns of potential competition from the return of Iranian crude should Tehran finalise a nuclear deal with the US.

"We also expect [competition] from the return of some oils that were outside the main official market, such as Iranian crude oil, but we still rank first in our exports to the second-largest market in Asia, which is the Indian market," said Mr Faeq.

India will overtake the EU as the world's third-largest energy consumer by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. The country is the world's third-largest consumer of oil.

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

Scoreline Swansea 2 Grimes 20' (pen), Celina, 29' Man City 3 Silva 69', Nordfeldt 78' (og), Aguero 88'

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000, 2,400m

Winner: Recordman, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000, 2,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Taraha, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000, 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dhafra, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000, 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000, 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Fernando Jara, Musabah Al Muhairi 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000, 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Optimizm, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

Fixtures (6pm UAE unless stated) Saturday Bournemouth v Leicester City, Chelsea v Manchester City (8.30pm), Huddersfield v Tottenham Hotspur (3.30pm), Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Stoke City v Southampton, West Bromwich Albion v Watford, West Ham United v Swansea City Sunday Arsenal v Brighton (3pm), Everton v Burnley (5.15pm), Newcastle United v Liverpool (6.30pm)

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

