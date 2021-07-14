Job growth in oilfield services in US slows

American drillers have restored less than 20 per cent of the oilfield services jobs lost due to the pandemic, with companies favouring investor returns over boosting output, according to a trade group.
“The main reason that hiring isn’t coming back faster is that companies are focused more on free cash flow, paying down debt and repaying investors than they are on boosting production,” said Kevin Broom, director of communications and research at the industry-funded Energy Workforce & Technology Council.
The companies that frack wells and make the equipment required to produce oil added 8,002 jobs in June after adding nearly 24,000 positions in the three months prior to that, according to an analysis of labour market data by the council.
Still, the sector has only recovered 18,600 of the 102,000 jobs lost due to the pandemic, according to the report.
The slow rate of hiring in the US comes as global oil markets are set to tighten significantly with the Opec+ alliance unable to agree on a deal to increase production. Without more output, oil futures prices, which are up 50 per cent so far this year, could surge as demand continues to rebound from the 2020 slump.
“If production starts moving up, I would expect employment to as well,” Mr Broom said.
When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation.
Your love is ruling over my heart
Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it
Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home
You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness
Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins
You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge
You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm
Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you
You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it
Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.
