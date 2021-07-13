Opec+ impasse could lead to tight oil market, IEA says

The Opec+ alliance came together to cuts of about 10 million barrels per day of oil last year as Covid-19 hit global demand. Reuters

A no-deal among Opec+ producers to add more supply is expected to tighten the market significantly as global energy demand continues to increase, the International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly market report.

"The Opec+ stalemate means that until a compromise can be reached, production quotas will remain at July’s levels," the agency said in its latest report.

"In that case, oil markets will tighten significantly as demand rebounds from last year’s Covid-induced plunge."

Opec+, which is led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, introduced production cuts of about 10 million barrels per day last year after Covid-19 hit global crude demand.

With air and ground transport coming to a halt as countries closed their borders, oil prices and demand fell to historic lows.

However, demand is picking up in Europe and the US as movement restrictions are eased and economies reopen.

Opec+ has been relaxing its output curbs in line with an expected demand increase. The group had earlier planned to bring 2 million bpd back to the markets at its July meeting.

However, the meeting has been postponed indefinitely to review the UAE's concerns over an outdated baseline being used to calculate quotas, as well as its objections to extending the current pact beyond April 2022 using the current yardstick.

Global oil demand also increased by about 3.2 million bpd to 96.8 million bpd in June, after two consecutive months of decline, the Paris-based agency said.

The IEA expects oil demand to rise by 5.4 million bpd in 2021 and by 3 million bpd in 2022. However, it issued a warning on significant downsides caused by the rising number of Covid-19 cases, attributed primarily to the more virulent Delta-plus strain.

"Robust global economic growth, rising vaccination rates and easing social distancing measures will combine to underpin stronger global oil demand for the remainder of the year," the agency said.

Crude oil benchmarks, which retreated on Monday due to continued uncertainty over Opec+ action, gained as the market continued to tighten.

Brent, the main benchmark for oil, rose by 0.51 per cent to $75.54 a barrel at 2.44pm UAE time while West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US grades, was up 0.39 per cent at $74.39 a barrel.

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

Richard Jewell Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley Two-and-a-half out of five stars

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

Sting & Shaggy 44/876 (Interscope)

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

