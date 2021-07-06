Oil prices rally to three-year high amid Opec+ deadlock

Opec+ postponed a much-delayed meeting planned for Monday night in order to consider the UAE's position regarding the baseline used to calculate its production quota. AFP

Crude benchmarks have narrowed their spread and rallied to a three-year high after Opec+ abandoned a meeting amid differences between key producers.

Brent, the international benchmark under which two thirds of the world's oil trades, rose by 0.43 per cent to $77.49 a barrel at 8.16am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the main North American gauge, was up 2.05 per cent at $76.70 a barrel.

The failure by Opec+ to reach an agreement on future production increases leaves the market undersupplied and a planned return of 2 million barrels per day hanging in the balance.

WTI has gained about 58 per cent this year while Brent is up by about 50 per cent. Both benchmarks have rallied in the first half of the year on the back of rapid vaccination campaigns in developed countries and the reopening of of the US, Chinese and European economies.

The ease of Covid-19 mobility restrictions has also benefitted oil prices as demand for energy continues to rise.

"Crude oil prices reached their highest levels since the second half of 2018 following the failure of Opec+ to reach a production agreement," said Giovanni Staunovo, strategist at UBS.

"With the oil market already in deficit, and supply growth lagging oil demand growth, the crude market will likely tighten further this summer," he added.

UBS revised its estimates up by $2 per barrel to reach $80 per barrel by September and $77 per barrel for the US benchmark.

The UAE, Opec's third-biggest producer, has called on the exporters' group to "decouple" output restrictions from plans to extend its existing agreement beyond April 2022.

According to estimates, the discrepancy between the baseline used to compute the UAE's quota under Opec+ and the country's current production capacity is 18 per cent – the highest among the producers within the group.

"No announcement has been made for a next meeting leaving the market hanging as to what happens to oil production from August onward," said Daniel Richards, Mena economist at Dubai-based Emirates NBD."At present the default option would appear to be that output remains at the same level from the end of July, leaving markets considerably more undersupplied than had been expecting," he added.

