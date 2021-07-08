Opec impasse and oil’s road to net zero: Business Extra

Opec and oil-producing allies are at a new impasse. But what does it mean and why is it happening?

To unpack a historic convergence of market dynamics, The National's energy correspondent Jennifer Gnana joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner.

They explain Opec's current role in the energy industry, why US oil and Brent, the international oil benchmark under which two thirds of the world's crude trades, reached seven and three-year highs. Also discussed: why balancing the energy market is key to economic recovery from the pandemic and the increasing role the net-zero agenda is playing on oil producers' long-term strategy.

In this episode

Opec and rising oil demand (0m 58s)

Why oil prices determine market stability (5m 13s)

Opec's role in the global energy landscape (9m 44s)

UAE strategy (16m 10s)

