UK economy accelerates in April with monthly growth of 2.3%

Gross domestic product grew at the fastest rate since July last year

Workers walk along a street in the City of London. The country’s economic output was 27.6% higher in April than in the same month 12 months earlier. Bloomberg
Workers walk along a street in the City of London. The country’s economic output was 27.6% higher in April than in the same month 12 months earlier. Bloomberg

Britain’s economic recovery accelerated in April, growing 2.3 per cent from March – the fastest growth in nine months – as lockdown restrictions eased across the country.

The country’s economic output was 27.6 per cent higher in April than in the same month 12 months earlier when the country was in total lockdown at the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said.

Read More

People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPALife in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

BoE: UK economy to grow 7.25% in 2021 as Covid curbs ease

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak described the figures as a “promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover”.

“With more than a million people coming off furlough across March and April and the number of employees in work rising, it is clear that our Plan for Jobs is working,” he said.

While the ramp up in momentum tied in with the April opening of shops, hairdressers and restaurants serving outdoors, the country’s economic output is still 3.7 per cent lower than in February last year, before the pandemic took hold and led to lockdown measures.

The April bounce back was boosted by strong growth in the dominant services sector, in which output grew 3.4 per cent, led by rises retail spending, increased car and caravan purchases, schools being open for the full month and the beginning of the reopening of hospitality.

However, Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said “declines in the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry, shutdowns in many car plants and large-scale oilfield maintenance pulled back the headline rate of growth”.

Economists have increased their outlook for the UK recovery based on the strength of the country’s vaccination drive, signs of pent-up demand and lower-than-expected unemployment rates.

The Bank of England expects 2021 to be the UK’s strongest year of growth since the Second World War, with a surge in output of 7.25 per cent and the economy returning to its pre-pandemic level by the end of the year. It follows the worst recession in 300 years in 2020.

However, Danni Hewson, AJ Bell finance analyst, said the recovery seems “lumpy”, with delays in lifting restrictions set to make it “even more bumpy”.

“The service sector is still far below its pre-pandemic levels and many in the hospitality sector are concerned about making it through the summer if social distancing continues to constrain sales,” said Mr Hewson.

The UK hospitality industry warned earlier this month that it could lose 500,000 jobs when the government’s furlough programme to support wages ends.

Hotels, restaurants and bars will have back taxes of £93 million, which will become unsustainable if the government does not end all lockdown rules as planned on June 21, warned Kate Nicholls, of business lobby group UK Hospitality.

The proportion of employees on furlough sank to 8 per cent in May, equivalent to 2.1 million workers and the lowest level since October.

Mr Sunak acknowledged on Friday that “people will still need our support” and reiterated that the scheme will remain in place until September.

However, Mr Hewson said there had already been calls for the chancellor to consider extending the programme into the autumn for sectors unable to get back to fighting strength.

“The next few months will bring challenges,” she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England on June 21, but with the Delta variant of Covid-19 first detected in India spreading fast, he has said the date could be delayed.

Rory Macqueen, principal economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said economic output in May will follow a similar pattern to April as further restrictions were lifted, as will June if the final step of the roadmap goes ahead.

“But falls in construction and production, which were less affected by the 2021 lockdown, remind us that our focus should now be on the prospects for the economy in the second half of the year, after temporary reopening effects have ceased to provide strong monthly increases," said Mr Macqueen.

Published: June 11, 2021 12:23 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Health chiefs are calling for a delay to the last lockdown easing measure to allow more people to be inoculated. AFP 

UK ministers considering four-week delay to end of Covid restrictions

Europe
All travellers from the UAE arriving in the UK are required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 11 days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or not. EPA / ANDY RAIN

Travelling from UAE this summer: which countries require quarantine?

Transport
Santos D'Souza, 62, talks about the unexpected death of his cousin at a Chocoholics grief support group meeting in Cafe Ceramique, Dubai.

UAE support groups offer safe space to people grieving in the pandemic

Wellbeing
Jagdish Tanna, third right, died of Covid-19 days before celebrating his wife’s birthday and his 47th wedding anniversary. Courtesy: Tanna family  

UAE families devastated by loss of parents to Covid-19 urge public to stay safe

Health
Almost half of UAE consumers surveyed by Standard Chartered said they prefer online payments to in-person card or cash payments. Victor Besa / The National 

I haven't seen or used cash in more than a year – and I don't miss it

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast