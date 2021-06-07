UK hospitality industry says 500,000 jobs are at risk

British government's furlough scheme is set to end

A waiter serving diners. Getty
A waiter serving diners. Getty

The UK hospitality industry said it could lose 500,000 jobs when the government’s furlough programme to support wages ends.

Hotels, restaurants and bars will have back taxes of £93 million ($132m), which will become unsustainable if the government does not end all lockdown rules as planned on June 21, said Kate Nicholls, of business lobby group UK Hospitality.

Her remarks to the Treasury committee in the House of Commons on Monday show the strain on businesses from Covid-19 rules that closed vast sections of the economy for more than a year.

Read More

A souvenir shop displays signs announcing it's imminent closure. Despite lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, many businesses have struggled to recover from the economic impact that COVID-19 had on customer footfall. Getty ImagesUK retail footfall down 27.7% despite further easing of Covid restrictions

Britain’s surging economy puts pressure on Bank of England’s stimulus strategy

With the Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India, spreading fast in the UK, the government has raised doubts over when it can allow a full reopening.

“All it takes is one landlord to be recalcitrant and to not concede or not negotiate, and it could be enough to trigger insolvency across the whole of the estate,” Ms Nicholls said.

She said the industry was suffering labour shortages that would worsen if the full reopening occurred on time.

That is partly because workers from the EU left Britain for their home countries during the crisis and could have difficulty returning because of visa rules after Brexit.

It is also because many migrant workers cannot return to the UK because of travel restrictions, and as students have moved out of towns and cities.

Ms Nicholls said an emergency coronavirus recovery visa, as introduced in Australia, could help to attract migrant workers back to Britain.

Many businesses could not afford to put seasonal staff on furlough, meaning they are competing for recruits.

For skilled chefs and managers, in some parts of the country, this is leading to wage inflation, Ms Nicholls said.

She said government loan programs were helpful, but commercial landlords remained wary of renting to hospitality companies because of the risk of lockdown rules.

Many companies are operating at a loss because of the cost of delivering table service as required under government rules.

The industry owes landlords £3.6 billion, which will leave an impact like “long Covid for the economy".

Updated: June 8, 2021 12:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Sunseekers enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach. Reuters 

UK holidaymakers told to stay at home this summer in blow to expanded green list

Europe
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A migrant is escorted by a Border Force officer after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat. AP

UK tough talk on migrants falls flat as Europe refuses to help

Europe
An Amazon logo at the company's headquarters in Turin, Italy. Wealthy nations want to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to move profits to low-tax offshore havens. Getty Images

G7 global tax plan: low-tax countries could exploit loopholes to escape 15% levy

Economy
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams