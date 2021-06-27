UAE SMEs see growth in next 12 months on easier funding and digital payments, Mastercard says

Majority of SMEs are optimistic about the next 12 months, with 68% projecting revenues will grow or hold steady

Some 34% of SMEs in the UAE have identified the acceptance of digital payments as one of the top drivers for growth over the next 12 months, Mastercard says in a new study. Courtesy: Getty Images
Some 34% of SMEs in the UAE have identified the acceptance of digital payments as one of the top drivers for growth over the next 12 months, Mastercard says in a new study. Courtesy: Getty Images

Small and medium enterprises in the UAE are optimistic about growth in the next 12 months, identifying easier access to funding as the top driver of future expansion, according to research by Mastercard.

Around 88 per cent of UAE-based SMEs are optimistic about the next 12 months following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, with two thirds projecting revenues will either grow or remain stable, according to the Mastercard Middle East and Africa SME Confidence Index.

Some 40 per cent of SMEs surveyed said easier access to funding is a key driver of growth, while 34 per cent pointed to acceptance of digital payments and another 34 per cent identified training and upskilling staff as growth drivers.

"It’s great to see that confidence is returning to the UAE’s SME sector after a challenging period," Girish Nanda, country manager for UAE and Pakistan at Mastercard, said.

The UAE’s economy is expected to grow 2.4 per cent as the country gradually recovers from the pandemic-induced headwinds, the Central Bank of the UAE said in June. SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, with the government introducing measures to help business owners weather the crisis.

Read More

Shezlong founder Ahmed Abu Elhaz says mental health services are not covered by many insurance companies in Egypt and other Arab countries, despite being a necessity. ShezlongKuwaiti start-up Floward raises $27.5m in STV-led funding round

Generation Start-up: Shezlong seeks to remove mental health stigma through online counselling

More than 400,000 SMEs operate in the UAE and provide jobs for 86 per cent of the country's workforce, according to the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.

Asked about the main concern these companies face, 60 per cent of the SMEs surveyed said maintaining and growing their business was their top issue, according to Mastercard.

More than half the businesses said private sector partnerships (57 per cent) and government-led initiatives (53 per cent) have the biggest potential to positively impact SMEs and the wider UAE market.

“Access, whether it is to growth, stability and financial support, stands out as the top concern that SMEs in the UAE face today," Mr Nanda said. "The fundamental benefit of a digital economy is that it eases access across these barriers."

The ability to sell online, acquire a larger customer base through e-commerce, or enable instant access to apply for or extend credit lines through digital banking, are some of the ways that the digital economy works for various businesses, he added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated a consumer shift to online shopping and food deliveries in the Middle East amid movement restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

As consumer trends change in a post-pandemic world, businesses will have to adapt and prepare for the future, Mastercard said in its report.

Mastercard’s Economic Outlook 2021 estimated that 20 to 30 per cent of the pandemic-related surge in e-commerce would be a permanent trend in the share of overall retail spending globally.

Recent Mastercard studies also showed that 73 per cent of UAE consumers are shopping more online than they did since the start of the pandemic and 97 per cent of UAE shoppers would consider making a purchase with an emerging payment technology over the next year.

Published: June 27, 2021 03:42 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Pump jacks extract oil in North Dakota. Opec+ is considering a potential increase in output of 500,000 bpd in line with the growing global demand for crude. AP Photo

Crude advances as Opec+ set to open taps at next meeting

Energy
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams