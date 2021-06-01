Lebanon's crisis among the worst since mid-19th century, World Bank says

Lebanese and US banknotes. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 80 per cent against the dollar on the black market. Reuters

Lebanon’s economic crisis, the country’s worst in three decades, is expected to rank among the world’s top 10 crises – possibly even the top three – since the mid-19th century, according to the World Bank.

The magnitude of the economic depression has "no clear turning point" on the horizon, given the "disastrous" and deliberate policy inaction, the Washington lender said report. Lebanon's gross domestic product has plunged to an estimated $33 billion in 2020, from nearly $55bn in 2018.

“Such a brutal and rapid contraction is usually associated with conflicts or wars. Even prior, the World Bank has long identified Lebanon as a fragility, conflict and violence state, and as such, the dire socio-economic conditions risk systemic national failings with regional and potentially global consequences,” the lender said.

The already dire social effects of the crisis could rapidly become catastrophic, with more than half the population probably below the national poverty line, the lender said in its Spring 2021 Lebanon Economic Monitor.

Phone surveys conducted at the end of last year by the World Food Programme found that 41 per cent of households reported challenges in securing access to food and other basic needs, the World Bank said.

The share of households that experienced difficulty in obtaining access to health care rose to 36 per cent in the November to December period, from 25 per cent between July and August.

Unemployment among the respondents increased to about 40 per cent from November to December, compared with 28 per cent in February.

A report by the lender last year said the country was in a "deliberate depression" due to the political paralysis and a failure by policymakers to reach an agreement on a new government and the necessary reforms that could unlock billions of dollars of aid from the International Monetary Fund and international donors.

Lebanon is in the grip of its largest peacetime economic and financial crisis, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Beirut port explosion and inadequate policy responses amid more than a year of political infighting.

The economy shrunk by 20.3 per cent last year, after a 6.7 per cent contraction the year before, according to the lender.

The contraction in Lebanon’s real GDP per capita is already worse than any of the G8’s peak-to-trough changes. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to have reached 174 per cent last year, according to the bank.

The Lebanese pound has plunged more than 80 per cent against the US dollar on the black market and inflation hit 158 per cent in March this year.

A deadlock over the Cabinet formation since October over disagreements on the number of ministers, distribution of portfolios and veto power in line with the country’s sectarian power-sharing system has also raised the spectre of violence.

Lebanon has had three notable periods of civil strife in its history – the first dating back to the 1860s, the second in the 1950s and third, which started in 1975 and lasted 15 years.

The economic crisis “has exacerbated long-term national deficiencies including institutional weaknesses, failed economic and social policy and dismal public service delivery. In such an environment, there is growing weariness of triggers for social unrest”, the lender said.

The World Bank said the country's foreign exchange subsidy for imports of critical and essential goods presents a serious political and social challenges as more vulnerable households are exposed by the decline of their purchasing power.

The crisis is affecting public services such as electricity and water provision, sanitation and education. Rising poverty levels have driven up the number of people that are dependent on public services, threatening Lebanon's financial viability and ability to operate due to the higher costs and lower revenue, the bank said.

The liquidity crunch and lack of foreign currency could result in the termination of private sector contracts for power plant maintenance and temporary power generation, it said.

Power utility Electricite du Liban, which costs the government $2bn annually, is expected to increase the number of power cuts to manage its cash flow, the World Bank said.

As a result of reduced water supply from the country’s utilities last year, people have had to rely on costlier and less convenient alternatives such as water tankers and bottled water, whose prices have surged, it said.

“The breakdown in sanitation services risks intensifying the spread of water-borne diseases", adversely affecting an already vulnerable public health system, the bank said.

The compounded crises have placed the country’s education sector under severe strain and the increase in poverty rates is forcing students to drop out of private schools and enrol in public ones.

About 54,000 students, 11 per cent of public sector students, have left the education system this year, the bank said. Most are from the most marginalised households.

In December, the Institute of International Finance said to introduce real reforms was pushing the country's economic trajectory towards that of a "failed state".

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

