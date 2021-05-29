World Bank approves $30m grant to support Palestine

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-GAZA-CONFLICT A Palestinian man plays with a child among the ruins of a building destroyed during recent Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP (AFP)

The World Bank has approved a $30 million development policy grant to Palestine to support digital initiatives to strengthen its economy and improve governance.

The grant will help in easing the fiscal stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Poverty among Palestinians in the densely populated Gaza Strip is expected to undergo a “dramatic increase”, the Washington-based multilateral lender said on Saturday.

Every second Palestinian in Gaza is currently living below the poverty line, according to World Bank estimates.

“With the continuation of the Covid-19 crisis and the impact of the 2021 Gaza conflict, the poverty rate is expected to have further increased,” the World Bank said.

The lender's announcement comes after the UN launched a snap appeal of $95 million to help Palestinians rebuild their lives after an 11-day conflict with Israel.

While reconstruction costs are expected to run into billions of dollars, the UN’s appeal aims to meet the short-term needs of Palestinians.

“The development policy grant offered by the World Bank will support the already fragile fiscal situation,” said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank country director for the West Bank and Gaza.

The grant will also be directed towards reconstruction and recovery efforts in Gaza, where healthcare infrastructure, including the strip’s only Covid-19 testing centre, was destroyed by Israeli air strikes.

“To help estimate these needs, the World Bank is partnering with the UN and the EU to undertake a rapid damage and needs assessment,” said Mr Shankar.

Before the latest Israeli bombardment on Gaza, the World Bank approved a four-year strategy for Palestine that is focused on protecting lives and creating jobs amid the pandemic.

Palestine’s economy shrunk by 11.5 per cent last year, one of the sharpest contractions on record, and only a modest recovery is expected this year as its overwhelmed healthcare sector struggles to deal with new infections.

The World Bank said earlier this year that it expects the Palestinian economy to grow by 3.5 per cent in 2021 after social-distancing measures affected the growth of the tourism and construction sectors, as well as parts of the service industry such as restaurants.

The estimates are likely to be revised because of further destruction of Gaza’s critical infrastructure by Israel.

The latest disbursement by the World Bank will support the Palestinian Authority’s five-year priorities under the 2017-2022 National Policy Agenda. The development policy grant will support reforms in building the foundations of a digital economy through the adoption of a modern telecoms and information technology law.

The programme will also support the setting up of e-payment companies and boost connectivity within Palestine.

The World Bank said last month that the government’s fiscal deficit of more than $1 billion, which is at its highest point in years, and declining government revenue would “depress investment and squeeze out urgent spending”.

The multilateral bank provided a $9m grant to Palestine's Innovative Private Sector Development Project in March to support start-ups and small and medium businesses through financial and technical assistance.

It also approved a grant of $20m to improve access to high-speed broadband services in Palestinian territories in the same month.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

match info Union Berlin 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 40' pen, Pavard 80') Man of the Match: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

