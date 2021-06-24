Africa needs more funding to fight Covid-19, IMF chief says

Just 0.6 per cent of Africa's population has been fully vaccinated, Kristalina Georgieva tells AfDB meeting

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva speaking at a summit on financing African economies in May. On Wednesday, Ms Georgieva faced a "two-track" recovery as virus rates surge and the page of vaccinations remains slow. AFP
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday appealed for more aid to African countries to help them bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, warning that the continent faces slower growth, rising debt levels and a shortage of vaccines,

"Africa is now facing the world's fastest growth rate for new Covid cases, with an exponential trajectory even more alarming than during the second wave in January," she said in an address to the African Development Bank's annual meeting.

"It is a human tragedy – and an economic calamity."

While the global economy is expected to grow 6 per cent this year, the Washington-based lender forecasts Africa will see only a 3.2 per cent expansion, excluding oil-rich Libya.

Sudanese vendors sell vegetables in the central market of Khartoum. The African country secured debt relief from the IMF, which will help pave the way for financial assistance from 22 countries at an upcoming conference in Paris in July. AFPIMF to provide $1.4bn to Sudan following pledges from member countries

Emerging market economies face higher interest rates as inflation jumps

And while wealthy countries are rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to large shares of their populations, only 0.6 percent of Africa's adult population has been fully vaccinated, Ms Georgieva said.

"The warning signs are clear: a two-track pandemic is leading to a two-track recovery. Africa is already falling behind in terms of growth prospects," she said.

Many sub-Saharan African countries had high debt levels before the pandemic and they've risen sharply since Covid-19's arrival, Georgieva said, climbing "more than 6 percentage points to 58 per cent of GDP, their highest level in almost two decades."

The region overall was spending 20 per cent of its tax revenue on interest, while for some countries the burden was as much as one third of their revenue, she said.

In North Africa, debt rose about 12 percentage points to 88 per cent of GDP.

The IMF has proposed a $50 billion plan to vaccinate 40 per cent of the world's population by the end of the year and 60 per cent by the end of 2022, which Ms Georgieva said "would be a game changer for Africa".

She also hailed global agreements to suspend debt payments of poor countries, including Somalia and Sudan, for which the IMF says it has received enough international finance pledges to provide relief.

"Clearly, the best way to deal with debt is for economies to grow," Ms Georgieva said.

She also called for countries and international financial institutions to follow through on a recent pledge to invest at least $80bn into the African private sector over the next five years.

Published: June 24, 2021 07:30 AM

