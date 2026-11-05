Sheikh Khaled lauds Adnoc's role in global energy security system

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has praised Adnoc's contributions to the global energy security system through sustained investments and a focus on using advanced technologies.

He spoke as he chaired a meeting of Adnoc's executive committee, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The energy company, a key pillar of the UAE's economy, has continued to enhance its operational efficiency while maintaining flexible supply chains, Sheikh Khaled said.

Those efforts have enabled Adnoc to elevate its international role, as it continues to bolster its resilience across its value chain to ensure continuity of energy supplies and to meet growing global demand, he said.

At this week's Adipec conference, which was running until Thursday, Adnoc and the UAE's G42 signed an agreement with technology major OpenAI.

As part of the deal, Adnoc will become the first energy company to use OpenAI’s Frontier platform as it seeks to expand AI use across its operations.

During the council meeting, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on Adnoc's performance during the first 10 months of 2026, its progress in fulfilling projects and the use of the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence.

He also reviewed the results of the second edition of the Make It With Adnoc forum held on October 25, where the company announced the availability of local manufacturing opportunities worth more than Dh60 billion ($16.3 billion) until 2030.

The forum also introduced major improvements to procurement systems, supplier registration and the National Content Enhancement Programme.

Sheikh Khaled noted the importance of supporting national industries, developing local capabilities and localising advanced industries, which boosts efforts to achieve of the UAE's economic diversification goals.

He also said empowering Emirati talent was key to this strategy, as supporting their innovations and providing them with quality job opportunities in the private sector contributed to establishing the foundations of a competitive national economy based on knowledge and innovation.

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While reviewing key moments from Adipec, Sheikh Khaled stressed the importance of the event as a global platform to promote dialogue and partnerships between energy sector leaders, decision-makers and investors.

Adipec also provides opportunities "to exchange visions and experiences and develop innovative solutions that support energy security and sustainability and keep pace with the requirements of economic growth", the report said.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company, and Jassem Al Zaabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Finance.