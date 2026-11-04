Sheikh Mohammed reveals UAE government service ratings with one awarded 7 stars

The UAE's latest assessment of government services has recognised a Ministry of Interior centre in Fujairah as the country's top performer.

The Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Services Centre has been awarded a seven-star rating. The assessment measures the quality and development of government services based on user experience.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the results of the sixth cycle of the Global Stars System for classifying government services on social media.

The assessment evaluated 179 service channels across 27 federal government entities in 2026, measuring service quality, operational efficiency and the overall customer experience.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the Ministry of Interior on the achievement and praised the team led by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

“Our vision for government services was established years ago. We want services that match the finest hotels in hospitality and welcoming standards, the best banks in procedural accuracy and reliability, and airlines in speed of execution and 24/7 operation,” he said.

He added that the UAE wants to build a government that "anticipates people's needs, exceeds their expectations and makes their lives easier and better."

The latest assessment also recorded improvements across several areas of federal government service delivery.

Performance at service centres improved by five per cent, while digital channel performance increased by four per cent. Call centre performance saw the biggest improvement, rising by 13 per cent.

Other high-performing channels included the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Fujairah, which secured a six-star rating, and the Customer Happiness Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, also awarded six stars.

The country's call centre was awarded a five-star rating.

The Global Star Rating System assesses the overall customer experience, focusing on how effectively government entities streamline services and make them faster, smoother and more accessible. It also evaluates whether customers receive a consistent standard of service across different channels.

Launched in 2011, the initiative aims to improve the efficiency of government services in line with international best practices. It rates service centres on a scale of two to seven stars, based on independent assessments and customer feedback.

Each evaluation report outlines a centre’s performance, highlighting its strengths and areas for improvement. The programme initially included 19 service centres, and by the end of 2021 it had assessed more than 1,000 service channels.