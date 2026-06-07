Sheikh Maktoum says UAE turned global challenges into growth opportunities in 2025

“2025 marked an exceptional chapter in our journey towards greater financial efficiency and global impact,” the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance said.

The 2026 federal budget was set at Dh92.4 billion, up 29 percent from Dh71.5 billion in 2025, reflecting fiscal strength.

Non-oil foreign trade surged 26 per cent in 2025 to exceed $1 trillion, underscoring competitiveness and global integration.

Non-oil GDP rose 6.8 per cent to Dh1.5 trillion, supported by diversification, investment inflows, tourism and aviation momentum.

UAE GDP grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.9 trillion ($517.2 billion) in 2025, driven by a strong non-oil sector.

The UAE has turned global challenges into opportunities as financial prudence has put the Arab world’s second-largest economy on a path to achieve the nation's Centennial 2071 goals.

Robust growth in 2025 under forward-looking economic policies has positioned the UAE as a driving force for economic stability and a global model for inclusive growth, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said on Sunday.

After a review of the Ministry of Finance’s 2025 annual report, Sheikh Maktoum said: “2025 marked an exceptional chapter in our journey towards greater financial efficiency and global impact. We successfully transformed global challenges into opportunities for growth and excellence.”

Gross domestic product grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year to hit Dh1.9 trillion ($517.2 billion) in 2025, anchored by the strength of the non-oil sector.

Non-oil GDP jumped 6.8 per cent annually to Dh1.5 trillion, as the Emirates continues to ride on the momentum of its diversification strategy, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The country's non-oil foreign trade surged 26 per cent last year to exceed $1 trillion for the first time, government data showed in January.

Ministry's role

The Emirates is continuing to attract investment domestically and internationally as it positions itself as a hub for business, supported by sectors such as tourism and aviation.

The Ministry of Finance has become a “strategic pillar driving fiscal policies that support the country’s long-term ambitions”, said Sheikh Maktoum in a statement carried by Dubai Media Office on Sunday.

“Our role extended beyond resource management to strengthening the sustainability of the national financial ecosystem and developing agile legislation that aligns with rapid digital transformation. These efforts contributed to attracting high-quality investments and fostering strong strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors.”

Milestones

Last October's announcement of plans to boost this year's UAE federal budget to Dh92.4 billion, a 29 per cent year-on-year increase, was among a number of milestones the ministry achieved in 2025.

The annual rise from a budget of Dh71.5 billion reflects the “strength of the national economy, the flexibility of the UAE’s fiscal policies and their ability to support future development priorities”, the statement read.

The ministry's report also highlighted progress in expanding the UAE’s non-oil revenue by upgrading the tax system, strengthening tax compliance and expanding international agreements that helped reinforce “competitiveness and the sustainability of public revenue”.

The UAE also remained active in the debt market last year, with the ministry raising Dh9.9 billion from nine sukuk issuances through its Islamic Treasury Sukuk programme.

Last year also marked the launch of the Retail Sukuk initiative, a major step in strengthening financial inclusion in the country. The drive created a direct and accessible investment opportunity for citizens and residents through fractional investments starting from Dh4,000.