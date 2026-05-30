Residential buildings are seen in Dubai. Real estate was one of the top sectors that contributed to the UAE's GDP in 2025. Bloomberg
Residential buildings are seen in Dubai. Real estate was one of the top sectors that contributed to the UAE's GDP in 2025. Bloomberg
Residential buildings are seen in Dubai. Real estate was one of the top sectors that contributed to the UAE's GDP in 2025. Bloomberg
Residential buildings are seen in Dubai. Real estate was one of the top sectors that contributed to the UAE's GDP in 2025. Bloomberg

Business

Economy

UAE GDP hit $517bn in 2025 as non-oil sector grew 6.8%

Trade, finance and construction among top contributors to economy

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 30, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

The UAE's gross domestic product grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year to hit Dh1.9 trillion ($517.2 billion) in 2025, anchored by the strength of the non-oil sector.

Non-oil GDP jumped 6.8 per cent annually to Dh1.5 trillion, led by the trade, financial, insurance, construction and manufacturing sectors, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday, citing data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The 2025 figures reflect the “effectiveness of the UAE’s strategy to develop a diversified and sustainable economic model, supported by robust growth in non-oil sectors and the rising role of new economy industries”, Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq said.

More to follow...

Updated: May 30, 2026, 10:21 AM
EconomyUAE