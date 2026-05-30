UAE GDP hit $517bn in 2025 as non-oil sector grew 6.8%

The UAE's gross domestic product grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year to hit Dh1.9 trillion ($517.2 billion) in 2025, anchored by the strength of the non-oil sector.
Non-oil GDP jumped 6.8 per cent annually to Dh1.5 trillion, led by the trade, financial, insurance, construction and manufacturing sectors, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday, citing data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.
The 2025 figures reflect the “effectiveness of the UAE’s strategy to develop a diversified and sustainable economic model, supported by robust growth in non-oil sectors and the rising role of new economy industries”, Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq said.
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