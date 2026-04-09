IMF chief warns Iran war could lead to higher interest rates

The head of the International Monetary Fund issued a stern directive to central banks struggling with the economic impact of the Iran war: fight inflation, even if it means sacrificing growth.

“If inflation expectations threaten to break anchor and ignite a costly inflation spiral, then central banks should step in firmly with rate hikes,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said at the fund's headquarters in Washington DC.

While this policy adjustment may have seemed unfathomable months ago, Ms Georgieva argued it is one worth taking.

“Rate hikes, of course, would further dampen growth – that’s how they work,” she said.

Ms Georgieva's warning is the strongest yet from a major international financial institution since the US and Israel launched co-ordinated strikes against Iran on February 28.

Iran has since responded by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz – a vital chokepoint for the world's global oil and gas supply – and through repeated attacks on key energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

Strikes against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have led to significant oil and production shut-ins across the Middle East, resulting in potentially the greatest v in history.

The blockade of Hormuz and the attacks on energy sites have led to significant volatility in oil markets. Despite plunging 17 per cent following the US-Iran two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, Brent crude was still trading more than 40 per cent higher than before the start of the war.

Strait of Hormuz traffic down by 95% chart graphic Info

Rising oil prices are weighing on policy decisions in advanced economies. Traders have put rate-cut bets for the Federal Reserve on hold until next year – likely to be followed by most central banks in the Gulf because of their currencies' dollar pegs.

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Analysts are now expecting rate increases to come from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. ECB President Christine Lagarde, who kept the bank's interest rates unchanged last month, said the Iran war has made the outlook significantly more uncertain, "creating upside risks for inflation and downside risks for economic growth".

The Bank of Japan is also considering hiking rates because of inflationary pressures due to the war, Reuters reported, citing an official.

Wait-and-see approach

The Federal Reserve, the world's most globally significant central bank, has suggested it is adopting a wait-and-see approach on the Iran war's economic impact.

“For now, there is value in waiting and watching, with central banks stressing their commitment to price stability but otherwise staying on hold – with a stronger bias to action if credibility is in question,” Ms Georgieva said.

A wide range of economists have already estimated that the Iran war would drag economic growth this year. Indeed, the IMF said every 10 per cent increase in oil prices could lead to an increase of 40 basis points in global inflation, while lowering output by 0.1 to 0.2 per cent.

While the IMF is yet to release its updated global economic forecast, the World Bank has already significantly downgraded its outlook for the region. It cut its Gulf growth forecast to 1.3 per cent – less than a third of last year's 4.4 per cent expansion – and slashed projections for Saudi Arabia to 3.1 per cent and the UAE to 2.4 per cent. It also forecasts contractions of 6.4 per cent and 5.7 per cent in Kuwait and Qatar, respectively.

Strait of Hormuz disruption to slow global growth chart graphic Info

These revisions now extend to the wider economic outlook.

“Even our most hopeful scenario involves a growth downgrade,” Ms Georgieva.

AI investment setback

The Bulgarian-born economist said the downside effects of the Iran war were so strong that they offset any positive gains from the investment boom in artificial intelligence.

“Had it not been for this shock, we would have been upgrading global growth,” she said.

The fund in January projected global economic growth to expand at a 3.3 per cent pace in 2026 and a 3.2 per cent clip in 2027, a slight increase from its October 2025 forecast.

No return to status quo

Ms Georgeiva added her voice to a list of those warning of the long-term impacts of the war, suggesting there will be no quick fix to the infrastructure damage caused by Iranian strikes on Middle East infrastructure.

“Even in a best case, there will be no neat and clean return to the status quo ante,” Ms Georgieva said.

Analysts compare the current oil shock to previous large-scale supply disruptions such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in the 1990s, and the oil embargo of 1973, when Opec producers cut off exports to the West, and prices quadrupled.

Iran's attacks have also had a significant impact on gas supply. A targeted attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas hub – the world's largest – effectively wiped out 17 per cent of the producer's LNG export capacity. The restart after repairs could take up to five years.

The heads of the IMF, World Bank, and International Energy Agency are expected to meet next week to discuss the impact of the Iran war on the global energy crisis, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday. The three groups announced last week agreed to form a co-ordination group to respond to the regional supply disruption caused by the conflict.

“For us at the IMF, supporting you to build strong policies and institutions, this is our reason d’etre. And, as the firefighter, we are here for you when crisis hits,” Ms Georgieva said.