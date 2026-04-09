Iran's control of Hormuz Strait could lead to a 'slippery slope', says Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a "slippery slope" of the right to ask for tolls and taxes over international waters.

This comes as Iran has held the strategic waterway as leverage in its war with the US, and has suggested imposing tolls on vessels and ships to pay for reparations and damages from the US-Israeli war on the country.

In an interview with The National, Ms Kallas warned that "we will see this elsewhere in the world, and it's a dangerous development".

On US President Donald Trump's suggestion of controlling the waterway with Iran, Ms Kallas said: "We should stick to international law that provides freedom of navigation, it's better for all countries in the world".

This is a developing story...