Trump threatens Iran with 'lethal prosecution and destruction' ahead of Islamabad talks

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

US ​President ​Donald Trump ​says American military forces will stay ⁠in the Middle East and threatened to start "shooting" again unless Tehran fully complies ⁠with its understanding of the ceasefire.

"All US ships, aircraft and military personnel with additional ammunition, weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT is reached and fully complied with," Mr Trump wrote in a post on his ​Truth Social platform.

Over the past 12 hours, the Trump administration has been claiming that it had agreed to a version of a 10-point peace plan proposed by Iran that is different to the plan that has been made public by some Iranian officials.

“All ten points were a made up HOAX,” wrote Mr Trump in a post on Truth Social, referring to reporting that he said ran in The New York Times and CNN, which he accused of aiming to discredit those involved in the talks.

Iran's 10-point plan is to be used as a basis for negotiations scheduled to be held in Islamabad between the US and Iran on Saturday morning.

Mr Trump and US Vice President JD Vance have both said Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire, contrary to what mediator Pakistan and Iran have said.

On Wednesday, Israel killed more than 250 people in at least 100 strikes in 10 minutes in Lebanon.

Iran claimed three of the agreements' 10 points have already been violated. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, is expected to lead Iran's delegation but he has cast doubt on the prospects of reaching an agreement.

"In such a situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable," he said.

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has confirmed that a delegation will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday.

"Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," he said.