Dr Sultan Al Jaber says Strait of Hormuz 'not open' with Iran's action amounting to coercion

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The Strait of Hormuz is "not open" and must be opened "fully, unconditionally and without restriction" despite a US-Iran ceasefire that calls for its reopening, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said on Thursday, warning that every day of continued restriction "deepens the disruption" to the global economy.

While a two-week ceasefire was reached between the US and Iran on Wednesday, which calls for the reopening of the strait, "access is being restricted, conditioned and controlled", Dr Al Jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"Iran has made clear - through both its statements and actions - that passage is subject to permission, conditions and political leverage. That is not freedom of navigation. That is coercion," he stressed.

"The weaponisation of this vital waterway, in any form, cannot stand. This would set a dangerous precedent for the world – undermining the principle of freedom of navigation that underpins global trade and, ultimately, the stability of the global economy."

Iran closed the narrow waterway through which about 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply flows after it was attacked by the US and Israel on February 28.

The closure led to a surge in energy prices globally, affecting supply in several markets in Asia, where 80 per cent of the cargoes are bound.

The strait must be open fully, unconditionally and without restriction. Energy security and global economic stability depend on it," Dr Al Jaber said.

No country has a "legitimate right to determine who may pass and under what terms", he added.

Dr Al Jaber said the last shipments to pass through the Strait before the conflict are now reaching their destinations, where paper-traded markets are meeting physical reality and the full scale of the 40-day gap in global energy flows is being fully exposed.

An estimated 230 vessels loaded with oil are stuck at the waterway and ready to sail, he said.

"Energy producers must be able to swiftly and safely restore production at scale. At Adnoc, we have loaded cargoes, and we will expand production within the constraints of the damage we have suffered," he said.

"We have a responsibility to our customers and our partners to move them, as long as the safety of our people is ensured."

In addition to oil, products and liquefied natural gas, the strait is also a vital conduit for key industrial commodities. The narrow waterway accounts for the flow of 50 per cent of the world's sulphur and nearly 30 per cent each of urea and ammonia, which are all vital to fertiliser manufacturing.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have warned of serious consequences for global economic growth due to the war and the energy supply shock, and the impact on markets.

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"Stability now depends on restoring real flows. Not partial access, not temporary measures, not controlled passage, but full and reliable supply," Dr Al Jaber said.

"That is how we slow the economic shockwave already moving through the system," he added.