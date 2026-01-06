Mena consumer products market to hit $633bn in 2030 led by Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE

The value of the Middle East and North Africa consumer packaged goods market is projected to expand by nearly a third by 2030, anchored by sustained spending in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to a new report.

Consumer activity in the region is expected to result in a market size of about $633 billion in 2030, an almost a 30 per cent annual jump from an estimated $488 billion in 2025, Bain & Company said in its first Middle East Consumer Products Report.

Mena, along with China and India, have posted the highest sales growth globally, driven by volume, as disposable incomes have increased underpinned by government initiatives to encourage spending, the US-headquartered consultancy said.

Egypt, the most populous nation in the Arab world, will continue to lead the way with a market size of $106 billion by 2030 − up more than 47 per cent last year, Bain said.

The consumer products market in Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, is expected to grow by 22 per cent to $82 billion, according to the report. In the UAE − the second largest − it is predicted by Bain to expand by 28 per cent to $32 billion.

Through that period, the Mena region is projected to recording a compound annual growth rate of 5 per cent, with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE posting CAGRs of 8 per cent, 4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, which are all well above 1.7 per cent global average in the 2023-2024 period, the study showed.

Egypt offers “significant long-term potential”, owing to its population, the rise of modern trade channels and a growing segment of younger urban households driving demand for packaged goods and modern retail formats, analysts at Bain wrote in the report. A sizeable middle class is also emerging in the country.

“This polarisation – between a price-sensitive mass market and a smaller but aspirational middle class – mirrors Egypt’s consumption outlook: high-volume value categories are likely to dominate, balanced by selective growth in branded and premium offerings,” they said.

Managing inflation pressures

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, meanwhile, have signalled a “strong ability to manage inflation pressures” that continue to surge in many parts of the world”, said the analysts.

Consumer activity in the kingdom is being spurred by its mega-projects and economic diversification programme, while the Emirates continues to bank on its status as the region's tourism, retail and business hub. Consumption in both countries are also being propped up by increased salaries, Bain said.

“Gulf governments have invested in the retail, manufacturing, and tourism sectors while implementing supportive regulatory and infrastructure reforms,” the analysts wrote.

And, overall, despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Mena consumer sentiment is “considered resilient”, they said.

“Mena consumers are navigating a world where time, values and identity matter just as much as price and product. Brands must recalibrate their strategies to address shifting routines, heightened scrutiny and deeper personal values.”

Consumers have become more strategic in their purchase decisions, with a growing chunk of populations opting for practical spending, while those earning higher growing their “meaningful” purchases.

Core categories such as groceries, housing and personal care remain strong, while discretionary segments, such as dining out, fashion and entertainment, show different behaviour across consumer groups, Bain said.

Specifically, lower-income households focus on essentials, while middle and high-income consumers increasingly lean towards “premium, purposeful and aspirational products and experiences”.

“Consumers aren’t spending less; they’re spending more selectively, rewarding brands that deliver the most value, trust and relevance,” the report said.