Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25 basis points for third straight time

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday to help support a weakening labour market amid rising discordance in the central bank on future decisions.

The decision, which lowers the target range for the federal funds rate to 3.5 to 3.75 per cent, is the Fed's third straight quarter-point cut. Central banks across the GCC were expected to follow the Fed's decision because of their currency pegs, with Kuwait being the only exception.

The Fed also maintained its future rate-cut forecast, according to its quarterly economic projections, expecting its target rate to fall to 3.4 per cent by the end of 2026, in line with its September forecast.

Wednesday's decision comes as policymakers appear deeply divided over future rate decisions. The vote included three dissents - Fed governor Stephen Miran argued in favour of cutting rates by 50 basis points, while Chicago Fed president and Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid preferred no change.

It was the first time since 2019 a Fed policy decision featured three dissents.

Unlike other central banks, the Federal Reserve is required to aim for low inflation and full employment. Those two goals, however, are coming into greater tension. Interest rates, the Fed's tool to support those goals, are not equipped to address both simultaneously.

Cutting rates too aggressively could reignite inflation, while moving too slowly could accidentally tip the economy into a recession.

The latest rate cut indicates that, for now, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are more focused on protecting what is seen as a weakening labour market.

A delayed report released on Tuesday showed mixed signals in the labour market. While the number of job openings unexpectedly increased to a five-month high in October, hiring continued to stall and the quits rate remained low, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

“On balance, the jump in openings is a positive sign that suggests some stabilisation in labour demand during the fall months, but the underlying details suggest workers currently face a labour market that is slightly on the wrong side of full employment,” Wells Fargo economists wrote to clients.

Private-sector data from payroll processing firm ADP also showed employers shed 32,000 jobs in November, while major companies have announced mass lay-offs.

At the same time, inflation remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target. Consumer spending, which accounts for two thirds of US economic activity, also increased only slightly in September, according to delayed data from the Commerce Department last week, suggesting some slowing economic momentum to close out the third quarter.

And while businesses have shown adaptability in the face of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff agenda, questions are arising on how long it will be before higher costs are passed down to consumers.

A cargo ship sits in New York Harbour on November 19. AFP

Further clouding the picture is a lack of data because of an extended federal government shutdown. When the Fed next meets in January, it will have three months of delayed jobs and inflation data that is expected to give it a greater indication of where inflation and employment are headed.

The data gap and mixed data complicate future meetings for Mr Powell, who has faced relentless attacks from the White House this year for not reducing rates at the scale Mr Trump has called for.

Although the Fed chair is the most influential member of the rate-setting committee and is charged with steering it towards its preferred move, they represent only one vote among 11 other officials.

With Mr Powell's term as Fed chair set to expire in May, interest is growing in who will succeed him. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett is regarded as the runaway favourite for the job.

National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett speaks with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Reuters

When asked by Politico this week if immediately cutting rates is a “litmus test” for his selection of the next Fed leader, Mr Trump said “yes”, further underscoring his efforts to exert influence over the central bank.

Mr Hassett has criticised the Fed, and said during a WSJ CEO Council event on Monday that he believes there is “plenty of room” to cut rates further.

When asked what he would do if Mr Trump pushed for a rate cut when he did not think it was the appropriate action to take, Mr Hassett said “you can't cut rates” when inflation jumps to 4 per cent, and that he would stick with “my judgment, which I think the President trusts”.

Mr Trump is expected to make his final choice for Fed chair within two weeks, Mr Hassett said.

