Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of 'very scary' mix of bad economics and bad politics in West

With western democracies under pressure to balance efforts to achieve economic growth and social cohesion, one of America’s most prominent investors has praised the UAE for its vibrant economy and visionary leadership.
Billionaire Ray Dalio said the success of the country "really began with one man" – UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
“I would say one of the most important things for any country is to educate your children well and make them civil, then have them be productive in a productive environment," Mr Dalio told On the Record with Hadley Gamble. "There’s a combination of attributes [in the UAE] that make it very appealing and vibrant.”
The renowned American investor, who is founder and chief executive of Bridgewater Associates, spoke candidly about where he believes the US economy is heading. “There's a risk as we come into, let's say, the next two years ... the confluence between a bad economy and bad politics is a very scary thing,” he said.
Mr Dalio said he has concerns about US President Donald Trump’s tense relationship with Fed chair Jerome Powell, whose term is set to end in May next year. But the investor also worries about the central bank's long-term strategy and its impact on Americans.
“[For individuals] I think that we're going to come into a period of time where you're going to start to see cracks appear,” Mr Dalio said. "For example, when interest rates went up, a lot of holders of debt did not experience it because they hadn't the maturity of their debt. But now those debts are maturing and they're having to reset at a higher interest rate.
"You’re starting to see the cracks in venture capital and you're starting in private equity … that’s not something that's easily and effectively dealt with by just making everything easier."
He warned that failure to manage debt and monetary policy could cause permanent damage to the system. With populism seeping into politics across the West, Mr Dalio said leaders must prioritise the common good over individual interests.
“There’s the answer for the society and there’s the answer for the individual. They’re two different things,” he added.
Describing the issues facing Europe today, Mr Dalio admitted that leaders face a lose-lose situation, as countries including the UK, France and Germany struggle to cope with low growth and rising social expectations. “You create this conflict [in the UK]. You can’t raise taxes and you can’t cut spending and you can’t borrow more,” he said. "So then you have this dynamic where you’ve had four prime ministers in the last five years. The same is true for France. It doesn’t work."
Speaking of the situation in the US, Mr Dalio said people were “too quick” to judge Mr Trump for the issues he chooses to tackle, saying that he needs to address foreign and domestic problems.
“I’m not ideological," Mr Dalio said. “I'm just a guy who has to understand and bet on what's going to happen … and if the Democrats take the House [of Representatives], you're going to see a crack in the system. You’re going to see a powerful Democrat-led House in a war with the other side. And that's going to make things tougher."
Despite his fears, he remained unapologetically a globalist. He said that, while countries are becoming more isolationist, “global business deals and finance have never been more global".
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”