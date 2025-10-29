Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25 basis points as shutdown clouds future path

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points for a second consecutive meeting on Wednesday, as an extended government shutdown adds further uncertainty to the central bank’s policy path.

The US central bank entered this week's meeting without key economic data amid the shutdown. The federal government did not release a September jobs report, while October's release is also expected to be postponed. President Donald Trump also said the government might not pull together the inflation report for this month either.

With little government data released since the September meeting, Wednesday's decision to lower the federal funds target range to 3.75 to 4 per cent was seen as a near certainty as Fed officials continued to flag employment risks.

"The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months," the Fed said in a statement.

The UAE Central Bank, which follows Fed decisions because of the dollar peg, also cut rates by 25 basis points. Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to address reporters at 2.30pm ET / 10.30pm GST.

While this week's rate cut was widely expected by traders, the path forward is less certain as the Fed faces the possibility of its dual mandate of tackling inflation and unemployment in tension while the economic backdrop remains uncertain because of the effect of tariffs.

Inflation and employment risks

Fed officials entered this week's two-day policy meeting with little clarity on the economic outlook since their previous one six weeks ago, when Mr Powell said the central bank faces no “risk-free path”. Those two risks point to a low-hiring and low-firing labour market and inflation that has remained above target for more than four years.

Data released before the shutdown indicated that hiring has stalled despite a relatively low unemployment rate. Private sector data released by payroll processing firm ADP showed a net loss of 32,000 private nonfarm jobs in September, marking a second straight monthly loss of private jobs.

While concerns over the labour market have taken more of the Fed's focus, inflation also remains above the central bank's 2 per cent target. In the only government data released since the shutdown began on October 1, the Labour Department reported that consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose less than expected last month. However, core inflation, seen as a better barometer as it strips the volatile food and energy indexes, rose 3 per cent annually.

Recent threats made by Mr Trump against China and Canada – two of the US's largest trading partners – have also brought new uncertainty over the economic outlook. Fed officials broadly argue, however, that they anticipate tariffs to lead to a one-time price increase.

The risks to both sides of the Fed's dual mandate has led to division within the rate-setting committee about the policy path. One camp has expressed reluctance to cut rates further because inflation remains above the central bank's target, while the other side argue for further policy reductions to support the labour market.

Those divisions were visible in Wednesday's decision that faced two dissenting votes. Fed Governor Stephen Miran, seen as a top economic ally of Mr Trump, voted against the decision, favouring a 50-basis point cut. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid also voted against the decision, preferring to hold rates steady.

“Discretion is taking a greater role in the Federal Reserve’s reaction function as the downside risks to the labour market are offsetting concerns about above-target inflation,” Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, told clients in a note ahead of the Fed decision.

But even Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who is on Mr Trump's shortlist to succeed Mr Powell as Fed chair and not considered to be part of the hawkish camp, said the central bank needs to be cautious about conflicting economic signals.

Projections released by the Federal Reserve last month showed they expected to cut interest rates by a cumulative 75 basis points this year. Following Wednesday's decision, traders widely anticipate the Fed will cut rates by a quarter-point again in December, according to CME Group data.

Quantitative tightening

Fed officials were also expected to deliberate the timetable for reducing the size of its balance sheet, a process known as “quantitative tightening”. The process is the reversal of the significant bond purchases it made to stimulate the US economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is known as “quantitative easing”.

The Fed has been letting Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities run off its balance sheet since 2022, bringing the size of its holdings down from a peak of roughly $9 trillion to its current level of $6.6 trillion.

The Fed this year began slowing the pace of reducing the size of its portfolio without draining too much liquidity in overnight markets, but strains are beginning to emerge. In remarks before the Fed's blackout period, Mr Powell said there were “some signs” that liquidity conditions are tightening.

“The committee's plans lay out a deliberately cautious approach to avoid the kind of money market strains experienced in September 2019,” he said, referring to a period of market volatility.

