Fed minutes: Officials divided on number of interest rate cuts this year

Federal Reserve officials in September largely agreed to cut US interest rates further this year, although they were divided on how much, minutes released from last month's meeting showed.

Fed officials were in near unanimity in deciding to cut interest rates by 25 basis points last month, bringing their target range down to 4-4.25 per cent. The Fed at the time gave signs of a softening labour market as its reason to cut rates.

However, minutes released on Wednesday showed some division within their ranks on how much further to cut them by later this year. Updated projections released last month showed the median Fed official expects to bring rates down to 3.6 per cent by the end of the year.

“Around half expected an additional cut at the October meeting,” the minutes read. “The vast majority of survey respondents expected at least two 25 basis point cuts by year-end, with around half expecting three cuts over that time.”

The Federal Reserve's 'dot plot' shows most members of the US central bank anticipate interest rates will fall to about 3.6 per cent by the end of 2025. Screengrab / Federal Reserve

Minutes showed that most Fed officials feared risks to employment – one side of their dual mandate – had increased since their previous meeting in July. Meanwhile, most officials judged “upside risks to inflation had either diminished or not increased”.

Meanwhile, “a few participants” noted there was a case for keeping the US federal funds rate unchanged in September, or could have supported such a decision.

Traders anticipate the Fed to lower its benchmark interest rate range to 3.50-3.75 per cent by the end of the year, according to CME Group data.

Fed rate cut bets roil markets from bonds to gold 01:47

Although Fed minutes are typically retrospective, this week's release was expected to draw greater attention because of the US government shutdown. Several federal services have been halted, including the work of agencies whose economic reports are closely monitored by the Fed as it assesses monetary policy decisions.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics did not release September's jobs report last Friday. If the government shutdown stretches through next week, the Fed could also be without a key inflation report.

A separate survey from the New York Fed released on Tuesday showed US consumers' views on the labour market further weakened while they raised their expectations for short and long-term inflation.

THE%20HOLDOVERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlexander%20Payne%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Giamatti%2C%20Da'Vine%20Joy%20Randolph%2C%20Dominic%20Sessa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder Transmission: 10-speed auto Power: 300hp Torque: 420Nm Price: Dh189,900 On sale: now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Top Hundred overseas picks London Spirit: Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith Welsh Fire: Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah Manchester Originals: Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sean Abbott Northern Superchargers: Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz Oval Invincibles: Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw Trent Rockets: Colin Munro Birmingham Phoenix: Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

Results Men's finals 45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2. 51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25. 57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27. 63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28. 71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI). 81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27. 91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27. Women's finals 45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27. 51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26. 57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2. 63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

How to vote in the UAE 1) Download your ballot https://www.fvap.gov/ 2) Take it to the US Embassy 3) Deadline is October 15 4) The embassy will ensure all ballots reach the US in time for the November 3 poll

Everybody%20Loves%20Touda %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nabil%20Ayouch%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nisrin%20Erradi%2C%20Joud%20Chamihy%2C%20Jalila%20Talemsi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

The Brutalist Director: Brady Corbet Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Rating: 3.5/5

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden; Dh165,000; (Dirt) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap; Dh170,000; (D) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Maiden; Dh165,000; (D) 1,900m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Handicap; Dh185,000; (D) 2,000m​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap; Dh185,000; (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap; Dh165,000; (D) 2,000m

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

If you go... Flying

There is no simple way to get to Punta Arenas from the UAE, with flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi requiring at least two connections to reach this part of Patagonia. Flights start from about Dh6,250. Touring

Chile Nativo offers the amended Los Dientes trek with expert guides and porters who are met in Puerto Williams on Isla Navarino. The trip starts and ends in Punta Arenas and lasts for six days in total. Prices start from Dh8,795.