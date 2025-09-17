Federal Reserve cuts US interest rates by 25 basis points

The Federal Reserve cut US interest rates by 25 basis points as questions mount over signs of a weakening economy, while President Donald Trump continues his sustained pressure campaign on the central bank to aggressively reduce borrowing costs.

The decision, which lowers the Fed's benchmark rate to the range of to 4 per cent to 4.25 per cent, is the first since Mr Trump returned to the White House this year. It also comes after a series of data point to a labour market that has hit stall speed, while separate reports show inflation remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

"The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen," the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement.

A quarter-point cut had been priced into markets before Wednesday's announcement, with traders instead focusing attention on the Fed's economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference at 2.30pm ET / 10.30pm GST.

Dual mandate in tension

Wednesday's rate cut comes at an uncomfortable time for the Fed, which is grappling with the dual prospects of a slowing labour market and stalled progress on inflation, which remains above their 2 per cent target.

Unlike other central banks, the Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. But the Fed can only tackle one of these problems at a time, putting policymakers in the unenviable position of choosing which side of its dual mandate to prioritise.

A preliminary report from the Bureau of Labour Statistics last week showed US employers added 911,000 fewer jobs than previously estimated in the year ending in March, showing the labour market was not as strong as previously believed.

That came on the back of two other jobs reports that showed significant downwards revisions. Job openings in July also fell below the number of unemployed workers for the first time since April 2021.

The Fed has been cautious about cutting rates this year, pointing to the potential inflationary impact Mr Trump's tariff agenda could have on the US economy. Most economists argue tariffs will lead to higher costs, but Fed officials are debating whether this will be a one-time episode or have a more persistent presence.

The Fed began its most recent loosening cycle last year, cutting rates by a total of 100 basis points beginning in September 2024 as inflation moderated closer to the Fed's 2 per cent goal.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis in August, its largest increase since January, with annual headline inflation rising 2.9 per cent.

Legal drama

This week's meeting also comes at a moment of intense political drama, with Mr Trump taking extraordinary steps to reshape the Fed to his liking – so far, with mixed results.

Stephen Miran, a senior economic ally to Mr Trump and the head of the Council on Economic Advisers, was confirmed to serve on the Fed board in a temporary capacity on Monday.

Mr Miran was the lone dissenter during the September meeting, preferring to lower rates by 50 basis points.

Also sitting at the table this week was Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who remains in litigation with the President as he tries to remove her from the job over allegations of mortgage fraud. No charges have been brought against her.

A divided opinion in an appeals court permitted Ms Cook to remain on the Fed board while her legal battle with Mr Trump plays out. The case is likely to be heard before the Supreme Court.

A Fed official can only be fired “for cause”, which is generally thought to mean malfeasance or neglect of duty. No Fed official has ever been fired, and Ms Cook maintains Mr Trump does not have the authority to dismiss her.

Mr Trump has spent much of his second term attacking Mr Powell and the Fed over their hesitancy to cut rates, demanding they reduce borrowing costs by as much as 3 per cent.

In addition to installing a loyalist on the board and attempting to push Ms Cook out, Mr Trump has flirted with the idea of sacking Mr Powell, although he has since retreated from the idea.

Mr Trump suggested on Monday that he would not be satisfied with a quarter-point cut.

“'Too late, must cut interest rates, now, and bigger than he had in mind,” Mr Trump posted on social media in reference to Mr Powell.

