Fed poised to cut US interest rates as White House pressure grows

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is facing one of the biggest tests of his tenure: delivering an interest rate cut amid a weakening economy, growing divisions in the US central bank and intensifying pressure from the White House.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, he will have to steer the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee towards the decision he wants. Futures markets expect that to be a 25 basis-point cut, according to CME Group Data.

It would be the first cut since President Donald Trump retook office in January. The path following that, however, is wrought with uncertainty.

Sitting at the table inside the Fed's headquarters will be Mr Powell, his possible successor, a top Trump ally, a Fed governor who is in litigation with the President, and four regional Fed presidents whose future seats depend on how successful Mr Trump is at reshaping the board.

“This is a very pivotal meeting in the history of the Fed,” said Gary Richardson, the first official historian of the Federal Reserve System and now a professor at the University of California, Irvine.

“There's going to be a series of meetings over the next year that could really have a big influence on the structure of the federal government and on the structure of the international financial system.”

Tension in the air – and the data

Mr Trump is beginning to make inroads on his quest to shape the Fed to his liking. His top economic adviser Stephen Miran was narrowly confirmed in a US Senate vote late on Monday.

Mr Miran’s appointment has drawn criticism from Democrats, who say the Fed’s longtime political independence is at risk after he said he would keep his job as chairman of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, but would take unpaid leave.

Mr Trump also remains in a legal battle with Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who was appointed by former president Joe Biden. Mr Trump has tried to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. She is suing his administration and remains in her post.

A US appeals court declined on Monday to allow Mr Trump to fire Ms Cook, setting up a showdown at the Supreme Court. No president has pursued a governor like this since the Fed was founded in 1913.

Although the Fed is expected to deliver a rate cut, it will probably not satisfy Mr Trump. The President on Monday demanded Mr Powell, who he calls “Too Late”, make a steeper cut than whatever may be planned.

US President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Social on September 15, 2025.

Mr Trump is calling for steep interest rate cuts just as significant downwards revisions have sowed doubt on the strength of the job market. At the same time, inflation is picking up as the effects of his tariffs take hold.

“Now you have to put a little more weight on the unemployment rate because the cadence of the payrolls changed,” said Jason Granet, chief investment officer at BNY.

The US central bank has a dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. The Fed has kept rates steady in the 4.25-4.50 per cent target range this year.

Mr Powell delivered a warning in April: “We may find ourselves in the challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension.”

That tension is now here. Mr Powell and the rest of the FOMC must decide which side of their mandate requires the most urgent intention, as the central bank is not designed to tackle both at once.

The Fed is hoping tariffs do not cause another inflationary cycle, so it is shifting its concern to the weakening labour market.

Revisions in the past two jobs reports, as well as a significant downwards revision in the Labour Department's annual report covering the year before March 2025, are compounding concerns that the US economy is becoming distressed.

“The scary part about cooling demand is once that has momentum, then it could take on a life of its own,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LHMeyer / Monetary Policy Analytics.

But not every member may be on board. Several of the more hawkish members on the FOMC remain adamant that more aggressive rate cuts are the best way of juicing the economy.

Still, economic indicators are generally positive after GDP growth, strong performances in the stock market and a generally low unemployment rate. But fears are brewing that the economy may be feebler than believed.

“I think the economy is weakening,” JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC last week. Whether the US is “on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know”.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

((Disclaimer)) The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

Autumn international scores Saturday, November 24 Italy 3-66 New Zealand

Scotland 14-9 Argentina

England 37-18 Australia

MEYDAN CARD 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m The National selections: 6.30pm AF Alwajel 7.05pm Ekhtiyaar 7.40pm First View 8.15pm Benbatl 8.50pm Zakouski 9.25pm: Kimbear 10pm: Chasing Dreams 10.35pm: Good Fortune

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%20Supercharged%203.5-litre%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20400hp%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20430Nm%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh450%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet