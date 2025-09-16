Fed poised to cut US interest rates as White House pressure grows

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is facing one of the biggest tests of his tenure: delivering an interest rate cut amid a weakening economy, growing divisions in the US central bank and intensifying pressure from the White House.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, he will have to steer the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee towards the decision he wants. Futures markets expect that to be a 25 basis-point cut, according to CME Group Data.
It would be the first cut since President Donald Trump retook office in January. The path following that, however, is wrought with uncertainty.
Sitting at the table inside the Fed's headquarters will be Mr Powell, his possible successor, a top Trump ally, a Fed governor who is in litigation with the President, and four regional Fed presidents whose future seats depend on how successful Mr Trump is at reshaping the board.
“This is a very pivotal meeting in the history of the Fed,” said Gary Richardson, the first official historian of the Federal Reserve System and now a professor at the University of California, Irvine.
“There's going to be a series of meetings over the next year that could really have a big influence on the structure of the federal government and on the structure of the international financial system.”
Tension in the air – and the data
Mr Trump is beginning to make inroads on his quest to shape the Fed to his liking. His top economic adviser Stephen Miran was narrowly confirmed in a US Senate vote late on Monday.
Mr Miran’s appointment has drawn criticism from Democrats, who say the Fed’s longtime political independence is at risk after he said he would keep his job as chairman of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, but would take unpaid leave.
Mr Trump also remains in a legal battle with Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who was appointed by former president Joe Biden. Mr Trump has tried to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. She is suing his administration and remains in her post.
A US appeals court declined on Monday to allow Mr Trump to fire Ms Cook, setting up a showdown at the Supreme Court. No president has pursued a governor like this since the Fed was founded in 1913.
Although the Fed is expected to deliver a rate cut, it will probably not satisfy Mr Trump. The President on Monday demanded Mr Powell, who he calls “Too Late”, make a steeper cut than whatever may be planned.
Mr Trump is calling for steep interest rate cuts just as significant downwards revisions have sowed doubt on the strength of the job market. At the same time, inflation is picking up as the effects of his tariffs take hold.
“Now you have to put a little more weight on the unemployment rate because the cadence of the payrolls changed,” said Jason Granet, chief investment officer at BNY.
The US central bank has a dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. The Fed has kept rates steady in the 4.25-4.50 per cent target range this year.
Mr Powell delivered a warning in April: “We may find ourselves in the challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension.”
That tension is now here. Mr Powell and the rest of the FOMC must decide which side of their mandate requires the most urgent intention, as the central bank is not designed to tackle both at once.
The Fed is hoping tariffs do not cause another inflationary cycle, so it is shifting its concern to the weakening labour market.
Revisions in the past two jobs reports, as well as a significant downwards revision in the Labour Department's annual report covering the year before March 2025, are compounding concerns that the US economy is becoming distressed.
“The scary part about cooling demand is once that has momentum, then it could take on a life of its own,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LHMeyer / Monetary Policy Analytics.
But not every member may be on board. Several of the more hawkish members on the FOMC remain adamant that more aggressive rate cuts are the best way of juicing the economy.
Still, economic indicators are generally positive after GDP growth, strong performances in the stock market and a generally low unemployment rate. But fears are brewing that the economy may be feebler than believed.
“I think the economy is weakening,” JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC last week. Whether the US is “on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know”.
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
The five pillars of Islam
((Disclaimer))
The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Zayed Sustainability Prize
MEDIEVIL%20(1998)
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Trolls World Tour
Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith
Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake
Rating: 4 stars
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Specs
Engine: 51.5kW electric motor
Range: 400km
Power: 134bhp
Torque: 175Nm
Price: From Dh98,800
Available: Now
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Company Profile
Company name: Fine Diner
Started: March, 2020
Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka
Based: Dubai
Industry: Technology and food delivery
Initial investment: Dh75,000
Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp
Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000
Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months
History's medical milestones
1799 - First small pox vaccine administered
1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery
1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases
1895 - Discovery of x-rays
1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time
1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin
1953 - Structure of DNA discovered
1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place
1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill
1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.
1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Autumn international scores
Saturday, November 24
Italy 3-66 New Zealand
Scotland 14-9 Argentina
England 37-18 Australia
MEYDAN CARD
6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m
7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m
7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m
8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m
8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m
9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m
10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m
10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m
The National selections:
6.30pm AF Alwajel
7.05pm Ekhtiyaar
7.40pm First View
8.15pm Benbatl
8.50pm Zakouski
9.25pm: Kimbear
10pm: Chasing Dreams
10.35pm: Good Fortune
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May
Titanium Escrow profile
Started: December 2016
Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz
Based: UAE
Sector: Finance / legal
Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue
Stage: Early stage
Investors: Founder's friends and Family
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
SPECS
%3Cp%3EEngine%3A%20Supercharged%203.5-litre%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20400hp%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20430Nm%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh450%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Our legal columnist
Name: Yousef Al Bahar
Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994
Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs
- Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 640hp
- Torque: 760nm
- On sale: 2026
- Price: Not announced yet
Dhadak 2
Director: Shazia Iqbal
Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri
Rating: 1/5
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from Neighbourhood Watch: