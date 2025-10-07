UAE and Saudi Arabia writing new playbook for sports media, say experts

The Gulf sports media industry is entering a new era of global influence as state-backed investment, international acquisitions and digital innovation redefine how the world consumes sport.

The latest sign came in late September when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), along with Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, announced the $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts (EA), the largest private equity buyout in gaming history.

“We are entering a new era of opportunity,” said EA chief executive Andrew Wilson at the time.

The deal takes the EA Sports FC and Madden NFL publisher private, giving Saudi Arabia a controlling stake in one of the world’s most recognisable sports entertainment brands. The move marks a major step in what analysts describe as the “digital phase” of Gulf sports expansion – one that now extends beyond broadcasting and live events to include gaming, esports and interactive fan experiences.

Industry leaders say this evolution reflects a broader global shift in the definition of sports media, now encompassing live sports broadcasting, streaming platforms, digital content, esports, gaming and fan engagement technology.

“Most stories in sports today are business stories,” said Adam White, founder and chief executive of Front Office Sports, one of the largest independent sports business publications in the US. “There’s so much happening off the field now that drives the economics of sport and that’s where the real growth is.”

Mr White said US leagues’ increasing focus on international markets like the Middle East is a natural consequence of domestic saturation.

“At some point, growth in the US hits a plateau,” he said. “The reason you’re seeing so many leagues go abroad is because they’re looking for new audiences, new advertisers, new revenue. The NFL isn’t playing seven games overseas just for fun. They’re doing it to build fan bases and new media rights packages. It’s a business, after all.”

Regional drive

Mr White said the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are setting the momentum for the region. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund this year invested in Dazn, creating a joint venture to expand streaming and rights distribution for Saudi Arabian sports content.

Meanwhile, the Roshn Saudi Pro League (RSL) is now broadcast in more than 180 territories for the 2025/26 season through deals with ESPN, Fox Sports and Dazn, according to IMG. The league’s rapid rise, powered by high-profile player signings and upgraded production standards, has helped position Saudi Arabia as a host and exporter of sports content.

Romy Gai, Fifa’s chief business officer, called the 2022 World Cup in Qatar a catalyst for regional economic growth and sports industry development.

“It accelerated infrastructure projects, including new stadiums, transportation systems and hospitality facilities," Mr Gai told Finance Middle East last year.

Abu Dhabi has also focused on infrastructure, innovation and creative production. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office has nurtured platforms such as Starzplay through incentives and partnerships that encourage content localisation and original programming. Abu Dhabi Media, the emirate’s public broadcaster, holds exclusive regional rights to Italy’s Serie A and other top competitions, while the Yas Creative Hub has become a regional centre for live production and digital storytelling.

In the Middle East, media revenue is projected to grow at 3.7 per cent annually through to 2028, outpacing the global average of 2.7 per cent, driven by rapid adoption of streaming, 5G and digital content, says PwC’s Middle East and North Africa Media and Entertainment Outlook 2024–2028.

Mr White believes Abu Dhabi’s success lies in its flexibility and forward-looking mindset. “What’s really unique about Abu Dhabi is that you don’t have the bureaucracy or ingrained way of thinking you see in older sporting markets,” he said.

“You have the ability to build something from scratch. The economy’s open, it’s expat-friendly, and it’s easy to do business. That makes it incredibly attractive for companies like the NBA, UFC, or WWE that want to bring events and content here."

From events to players

The Emirates’ expanding role in global sport has been reinforced by its event calendar. Abu Dhabi this year hosted the EuroLeague Final Four at Etihad Arena. It was the first time the European basketball championship had been held outside the continent.

Mr White said this regional openness is part of why the Middle East, and Abu Dhabi in particular, has become a gateway for global sports expansion.

“People see it as a place that’s good for business, innovative and friendly with the US,” he said. “It’s a hub that connects to the rest of the Middle East and Northern Africa, English is widely spoken, and you’ve got world-class transport links through airlines like Etihad. It’s easy to come here, host an event and have a first-class experience.”

Beyond broadcasting, the region’s sports media strategy is expanding into digital interactivity. Gaming and esports now sit alongside streaming in growth forecasts and the acquisition of EA has positioned Saudi Arabia as a dominant player in that space. Experts see these moves as part of a 10-year plan to create an integrated entertainment economy – linking sports, media, gaming and tourism – under Vision 2030.

Mr White says this convergence will define the next decade. “You’re going to see more blending between physical sport, digital experience and entertainment,” he said. “Five or 10 years from now, you’ll have kids in Abu Dhabi or Riyadh who grew up in NBA academies or esports leagues, and some of them could become the next global stars. That’s the long-term payoff, building ecosystems, not just audiences.”

