Oman aims to boost investments with golden visa scheme and new business incentives

Oman is aiming to boost investment into the country with schemes including a golden residency programme, digital registration options and incentives for high-performing Omani companies.

The sultanate's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion will launch a golden residency programme for investors on August 31, the Oman News Agency reported on Saturday.

It will also launch a service for companies to permit the online transfer of commercial registration through the Oman Business platform, as well as Al Majida Companies initiative, aimed at supporting high-performing Omani companies to expand locally and globally through incentives and facilities.

The launches will take place at an event in Salalah, where the ministry also plans to sign co-operation agreements with Sultan Qaboos University, the German University of Technology, the Oman Energy Association, and Binaa Professional Services Company to develop the construction sector, ONA reported.

The initiatives are aimed at positioning Oman as a global investment destination by providing investors with opportunities for long-term growth and stability, said Mubarak Al Dohani, director general of planning at the ministry.

The ministry is aiming to make all commercial transactions digital, reducing time and costs for investors, he added.

Oman, like its peers in the Gulf, has been taking steps to diversify its economy away from oil, with investments in logistics, manufacturing, property and other sectors, to expand its non-oil economic base.

Under its economic and social reforms programme, the sultanate aims to reduce its dependence on oil income by 15 per of its gross domestic product by 2030 and further reduce it by 18 per cent by 2040.

It also announced the introduction of personal income tax starting in 2028, with a 5 per cent rate of tax on annual income exceeding 42,000 Omani rials ($109,134).

The International Monetary Fund projects Oman’s economy to expand by 2.4 per cent in 2025 and 3.7 per cent in 2026, boosted by non-hydrocarbon activity especially in manufacturing and services.

Golden visa schemes

As part of their economic diversification efforts, countries across the Gulf have been launching reforms to attract more investment, including long-term residency schemes.

Oman currently offers two investment residency programmes through real estate, commercial investment and long-term bank deposits on a renewable five and ten-year basis subject to criteria, according to the ministry's Invest Oman platform.

Those making an investment of at least 500,000 Omani rials in a limited liability company, public joint-stock company or government bonds, or buying a property in the sultanate to that value, are eligible for a 10-year visa that can be extended.

The visa is also offered to those who establish a company employing a minimum of 50 Omani nationals.

The fee for the visa is 551 rials.

Meanwhile, those investing 250,000 rials in a limited liability company or public joint-stock company, or buying a property for that value, are eligible for a five-year visa.

Expatriates living in Oman who wish to retire in the sultanate can also obtain an extended five-year residence permit by providing evidence of fixed income of at least 4,000 rials a month.

The applicant will need to pay 326 rials for the visa.

The UAE also launched long-term residence visas in 2019. They enable foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor. These visas can be issued for five or 10 years and are renewed automatically. The visa has no restrictions on travelling in and out of the country and can also cover spouses, children and parents to enjoy the same benefits.

An investor can acquire property, through various means, valued at Dh2 million or more to qualify for the golden visa. You can meet the threshold either with a single property or by combining several. Professionals based in the UAE will also qualify for the golden visa if they have a basic monthly salary of Dh30,000 ($8,168), excluding allowances.

Bahrain also approved the golden residency visa programme in 2022. The visa gives the holder the right to work in Bahrain, residency benefits for a spouse and other close family members and unlimited entry and exit to the country. To qualify for the visa, an applicant must have resided in Bahrain for five years and must earn an average salary of at least 2,000 Bahraini dinars ($5,306) per month.

Residents and non-residents who own property worth 200,000 dinars or more, retirees with an income of 4,000 dinars and highly talented people are also eligible for the visa. The visa is renewed every 10 years if the holder meets the eligibility requirements.

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Squads Sri Lanka Tharanga (c), Mathews, Dickwella (wk), Gunathilaka, Mendis, Kapugedera, Siriwardana, Pushpakumara, Dananjaya, Sandakan, Perera, Hasaranga, Malinga, Chameera, Fernando. India Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Rahane, Jadhav, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Thakur.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Villains

Queens of the Stone Age

Matador

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5