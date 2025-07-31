Trump tariffs: Gulf countries among others in limbo as deadline approaches

Gulf Co-operation Council members were among dozens of countries waiting to find out whether the new tariff rate President Donald Trump was expected to enact on Friday would indeed go into effect.

“The trade team has been working around the clock to try to be in correspondence with as many countries as possible, but if they haven't heard from us yet, they will in the form of a letter or an executive order by midnight tonight,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

Mr Trump had previously maintained that his “reciprocal tariffs” – originally announced on April 2 – would be enacted on Friday after he previously delayed them.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia were both hit with a 10 per cent tariff in April, which represented lower tier of the levies set by the President.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump suggested he could send a letter to more than a 150 countries informing them of the tariff that they would be charged.

“They’re not big countries, and they don’t do that much business. Not like the ones we’ve agreed with, like China, like Japan,” he told reporters during a recent meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House.

But he also said he was considering a baseline tariff rate of 15 to 20 per cent.

Mr Trump's negotiations have primarily focused on the largest US trading partners. Total trade with the European Union, for example, was an estimated $975.9 billion last year, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

US total trade goods with the UAE in 2024 was estimated at $34.4 billion.

How will the Gulf Co-operation Council be affected?

Economists have said the reciprocal tariffs will have a limited direct impact on Gulf economies because their trade with the US is relatively small.

They have instead pointed to the indirect impact that tariffs will have on the region through global growth and its impact on oil demand.

Tariffs are expected to have some inflationary effects while also dampening growth. Such prospects led the International Monetary Fund to project the global economy to slow from 3.3 per cent growth in 2024 to 3.0 per cent this year. The latest figure is an upwards revision from its April forecast owing to some easing in trade tension and tariff front-loading, the fund said.

“Despite these welcome developments, tariffs remain historically high, and global policy remains highly uncertain,” chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters.

Who has Trump announced deals with?

Among the major US partners Mr Trump has signed trade agreements with are Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. He also announced a trade deal on Sunday with the EU, in which the US would charge a 15 per cent tariff on European imports. Mr Trump placed the same levy on Japanese and South Korean goods.

The UK, Pakistan and Indonesia have also reached trade deals.

However, Mr Trump has yet to come to an agreement with three of the four largest US trading partners: China, Mexico and Canada.

Mr Trump on Thursday said he and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had agreed to extend a period in which Mexico would pay tariffs on fentanyl, cars, steel, aluminium and copper for 90 days as the two sides continue discussions on a trade agreement.

Separately, he said Canada's plan to recognise the state of Palestine at an upcoming UN meeting would not be a deal-breaker in talks between Washington and Ottawa. He had previously said Canada's plan to recognise the state of Palestine would jeopardise discussions.

Meanwhile, China is on a separate deadline of August 12 after Beijing and Washington previously agreed to reduce their escalatory tit-for-tat tariffs.

China Vice Premier He Lifeng said the two sides had agreed to work on extending that deadline by 90 days after two days of talks in Stockholm this week, Reuters reported, citing a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce.

Which countries have received trade letters?

For those who have not struck a trade deal with the US, Mr Trump has sent their leaders letters outlining their tariff rate.

Iraq and Tunisia were among roughly two dozen countries to have received a letter from Mr Trump. The letters, which were nearly identical except for the new tariff rate, had warned each country not to announce retaliatory measures.

President Donald Trump announced a 30 per cent tariff on Iraq imports in a letter to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. Screengrab / Truth Social

South Korea, which had also received a letter, later agreed to a deal that would lower the new US tariff rate to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

Mr Trump separately threatened to slap a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, accusing the government of enabling the war in Ukraine through its purchases from Russia.

Director: Jon Favreau Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

MATCH INFO Norwich City 0 Southampton 3 (Ings 49', Armstrong 54', Redmond 79')

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 73' pen)

TWISTERS Director: Lee Isaac Chung Starring: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos Rating: 2.5/5

GROUP RESULTS Group A

Results

Ireland beat UAE by 226 runs

West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs Group B

Results

Zimbabwe tied with Scotland

Nepal beat Hong Kong by five wickets

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%203-litre%20V6%20turbo%20(standard%20model%2C%20E-hybrid)%3B%204-litre%20V8%20biturbo%20(S)%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20350hp%20(standard)%3B%20463hp%20(E-hybrid)%3B%20467hp%20(S)%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20500Nm%20(standard)%3B%20650Nm%20(E-hybrid)%3B%20600Nm%20(S)%0D%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh368%2C500%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE%20v%20West%20Indies %3Cp%3EFirst%20ODI%20-%20Sunday%2C%20June%204%20%0D%3Cbr%3ESecond%20ODI%20-%20Tuesday%2C%20June%206%20%0D%3Cbr%3EThird%20ODI%20-%20Friday%2C%20June%209%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMatches%20at%20Sharjah%20Cricket%20Stadium.%20All%20games%20start%20at%204.30pm%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMuhammad%20Waseem%20(captain)%2C%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20Adithya%20Shetty%2C%20Ali%20Naseer%2C%20Ansh%20Tandon%2C%20Aryansh%20Sharma%2C%20Asif%20Khan%2C%20Basil%20Hameed%2C%20Ethan%20D%E2%80%99Souza%2C%20Fahad%20Nawaz%2C%20Jonathan%20Figy%2C%20Junaid%20Siddique%2C%20Karthik%20Meiyappan%2C%20Lovepreet%20Singh%2C%20Matiullah%2C%20Mohammed%20Faraazuddin%2C%20Muhammad%20Jawadullah%2C%20Rameez%20Shahzad%2C%20Rohan%20Mustafa%2C%20Sanchit%20Sharma%2C%20Vriitya%20Aravind%2C%20Zahoor%20Khan%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now