Emiratis claim Dh3.2bn for new homes under tax refund scheme

The UAE has said citizens have reclaimed Dh3.2 billion ($871 million) in VAT refunds for building new residences as of June, after the launch of the service eight years ago, as the country implements new tax initiatives and reforms.

The total number of approved applications for VAT refunds related to new residences for UAE citizens reached about 38,000, the Federal Tax Authority said on Sunday.

This is up more than 22 per cent from the 31,000 approved applications and nearly 26 per cent higher than the Dh2.54 billion in June 2024. In the first half of this year, 3,097 new applications were approved, resulting in cumulative refunds of Dh284.77 million, the FTA said.

The UAE introduced 5 per cent VAT on most goods and services in January 2018 as part of its plans to diversify and reduce economic dependence on oil.

When a UAE citizen owns or acquires land in the UAE on which they build or commission the construction of their own residence, they can claim for a VAT refund incurred on the development.

Tax refund options for tourists

The FTA also said it is continuing to expand the digital tax refund system for tourists, with the number of registered retail outlets connected to the system rising to 18,410 shops by the end of June. That is up from 17,720 shops at the end of 2024 and the 17,080 six months earlier.

The total number of outlets that have joined the digital tax refund system for tourists in the past two years stands at 3,390.

The VAT refund scheme for tourists has been available in the Emirates since November 2018. Tourists who spend at least Dh250 on purchases can claim their refunds at designated outlets before leaving the country. The UAE also introduced a paperless tax refund system in 2022 for tourists visiting the country, doing away with the need to retain receipts.

In June 2019, the country launched fully automated self-service kiosks across the country to support tourists to claim VAT refunds before departing the UAE. The number of the machines at malls and hotels that automate the tax refund process for tourists, taking only two minutes per transaction, was 96 as of the end of June, the FTA said.

In December, the authority launched the e-commerce purchases VAT refund system for tourists during their stay in the UAE.

The authority plans to continue to introduce various projects to digitally transform the tax sector in line with the government’s strategy to reduce bureaucracy and maintain customer satisfaction, said Khalid Al Bustani, the FTA's director general.

“Among the key initiatives in this area is the ‘Maskan’ smart application, which enhances the ease and convenience of VAT refunds for Emiratis, and relies on paperless procedures with 100 per cent fully digitised procedures," he said.

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

MATCH INFO What: Brazil v South Korea

When: Tonight, 5.30pm

Where: Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EElmawkaa%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ebrahem%20Anwar%2C%20Mahmoud%20Habib%20and%20Mohamed%20Thabet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24400%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E500%20Startups%2C%20Flat6Labs%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

US%20federal%20gun%20reform%20since%20Sandy%20Hook %3Cp%3E-%20April%2017%2C%202013%3A%20A%20bipartisan-drafted%20bill%20to%20expand%20background%20checks%20and%20ban%20assault%20weapons%20fails%20in%20the%20Senate.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20July%202015%3A%20Bill%20to%20require%20background%20checks%20for%20all%20gun%20sales%20is%20introduced%20in%20House%20of%20Representatives.%20It%20is%20not%20brought%20to%20a%20vote.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20June%2012%2C%202016%3A%20Orlando%20shooting.%20Barack%20Obama%20calls%20on%20Congress%20to%20renew%20law%20prohibiting%20sale%20of%20assault-style%20weapons%20and%20high-capacity%20magazines.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20October%201%2C%202017%3A%20Las%20Vegas%20shooting.%20US%20lawmakers%20call%20for%20banning%20bump-fire%20stocks%2C%20and%20some%20renew%20call%20for%20assault%20weapons%20ban.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20February%2014%2C%202018%3A%20Seventeen%20pupils%20are%20killed%20and%2017%20are%20wounded%20during%20a%20mass%20shooting%20in%20Parkland%2C%20Florida.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20December%2018%2C%202018%3A%20Donald%20Trump%20announces%20a%20ban%20on%20bump-fire%20stocks.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20August%202019%3A%20US%20House%20passes%20law%20expanding%20background%20checks.%20It%20is%20not%20brought%20to%20a%20vote%20in%20the%20Senate.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20April%2011%2C%202022%3A%20Joe%20Biden%20announces%20measures%20to%20crack%20down%20on%20hard-to-trace%20'ghost%20guns'.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20May%2024%2C%202022%3A%20Nineteen%20children%20and%20two%20teachers%20are%20killed%20at%20an%20elementary%20school%20in%20Uvalde%2C%20Texas.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20June%2025%2C%202022%3A%20Joe%20Biden%20signs%20into%20law%20the%20first%20federal%20gun-control%20bill%20in%20decades.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A