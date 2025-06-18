Fed's Powell looks to summer as 'meaningful' inflation approaches

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said it could still take months to understand how tariffs will effect the economy, underlining his cautious approach towards cutting interest rates.

"We expect a meaningful amount of inflation to arrive in coming months, and we have to take that into account," he told reporters in Washington, after the Fed held interest rates steady at about 4.33 per cent while maintaining its forecast for two quarter-point rate cuts this year.

The latest projections were the first since President Donald Trump's tariffs cast uncertainty in the economic outlook. He has since scaled back his universal and reciprocal tariffs, and announced a "trade truce" with China that lowered the planned 145 per cent rate on Chinese goods.

At the same time, Mr Trump doubled the tariff rate on aluminium and steel. The delayed implementation date for his reciprocal tariffs is July 9.

The uncertainty surrounding tariffs has also come down after Mr Trump scaled back his "Liberation Day" tariffs, although Mr Powell noted it remains elevated.

"We're adapting in real time," he said. "The effects of tariffs will depend upon other things on their ultimate level. Expectations of that level, and thus of the related economic effects reached a peak in April and has since declined."

Recent inflation readings have been mild, with the Fed's preferred metric climbing down to 2.1 per cent on an annual basis.

While these readings have been favourable for the Fed, Mr Powell said that data is "backward-looking".

"We feel like we're going to learn great deal more of the summer on tariffs," he said. "We'll make smarter and better decisions if we just wait a couple of months or however long it takes to get a sense of really what is going to be the pass-through of inflation."

In their quarterly Summary of Economic Projections, central bank policymakers increased their annual inflation forecast from their March forecast, bumping it up from 2.7 per cent to 3.0 per cent. The unemployment rate is forecast to climb slightly higher to 4.5 per cent.

"The SEP highlights what the Fed will be focused on, as inflation this year will be noticeably further away from its objective than the labour market will be," Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, wrote to clients.

Mr Powell said the delay in cuts would be due to expected rises in prices. This could come from any point in the supply chain, he said, with goods now being sold that retailers had imported before tariffs took effect.

"It takes some time for tariffs to work their way through the chain of distribution to the end consumers," he said. "Ultimately, the cost of the tariff has to be paid, and some of it will fall on the end consumer.

"We know that because that's what businesses say. That's what the data say from the past."

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Greatest Royal Rumble match listing 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Schedule for show courts Centre Court - from 4pm UAE time Johanna Konta (6) v Donna Vekic Andy Murray (1) v Dustin Brown Rafael Nadal (4) v Donald Young Court 1 - from 4pm UAE time Kei Nishikori (9) v Sergiy Stakhovsky Qiang Wang v Venus Williams (10) Beatriz Haddad Maia v Simona Halep (2) Court 2 - from 2.30pm Heather Watson v Anastasija Sevastova (18) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12) v Simone Bolelli Florian Mayer v Marin Cilic (7)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

JOKE'S%20ON%20YOU %3Cp%3EGoogle%20wasn't%20new%20to%20busting%20out%20April%20Fool's%20jokes%3A%20before%20the%20Gmail%20%22prank%22%2C%20it%20tricked%20users%20with%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fmentalplex%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emind-reading%20MentalPlex%20responses%3C%2Fa%3E%20and%20said%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fpigeonrank%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3E%20well-fed%20pigeons%20were%20running%20its%20search%20engine%20operations%3C%2Fa%3E%20.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%20subsequent%20years%2C%20they%20announced%20home%20internet%20services%20through%20your%20toilet%20with%20its%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Ftisp%2Finstall.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Epatented%20GFlush%20system%3C%2Fa%3E%22%2C%20made%20us%20believe%20the%20Moon's%20surface%20was%20made%20of%20cheese%20and%20unveiled%20a%20dating%20service%20in%20which%20they%20called%20founders%20Sergey%20Brin%20and%20Larry%20Page%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fromance%2Fpress.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3EStanford%20PhD%20wannabes%3C%2Fa%3E%20%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EBut%20Gmail%20was%20all%20too%20real%2C%20purportedly%20inspired%20by%20one%20%E2%80%93%20a%20single%20%E2%80%93%20Google%20user%20complaining%20about%20the%20%22poor%20quality%20of%20existing%20email%20services%22%20and%20born%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgooglepress.blogspot.com%2F2004%2F04%2Fgoogle-gets-message-launches-gmail.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emillions%20of%20M%26amp%3BMs%20later%3C%2Fa%3E%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The Bio Favourite holiday destination: Either Kazakhstan or Montenegro. I’ve been involved in events in both countries and they are just stunning. Favourite book: I am a huge of Robin Cook’s medical thrillers, which I suppose is quite apt right now. My mother introduced me to them back home in New Zealand. Favourite film or television programme: Forrest Gump is my favourite film, that’s never been up for debate. I love watching repeats of Mash as well. Inspiration: My late father moulded me into the man I am today. I would also say disappointment and sadness are great motivators. There are times when events have brought me to my knees but it has also made me determined not to let them get the better of me.

((Disclaimer)) The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

MWTC Tickets start from Dh100 for adults and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. Three-day and travel packages are also available at 20 per cent discount.

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)