The number of new licences at ADGM rose by 67 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2025. Photo: ADGM
The number of new licences at ADGM rose by 67 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2025. Photo: ADGM
The number of new licences at ADGM rose by 67 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2025. Photo: ADGM
The number of new licences at ADGM rose by 67 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2025. Photo: ADGM

Business

Economy

Abu Dhabi's ADGM attracts more firms in first quarter with assets under management up 33%

The total number of operational entities in financial zone increased 43% annually to 2,781

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

June 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Abu Dhabi's ADGM recorded a rise in the number of firms in the first quarter of this year, with assets under management also increasing by 33 per cent annually, as the financial hub continues to attract global businesses.

The total number of operational entities in ADGM increased 43 per cent annually to 2,781 in the first three months of this year, it said in a statement on Tuesday. At the end of last year, the financial zone had 2,381 operational entities.

Meanwhile, the number of financial services entities increased by 26 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter to 367. At the end of March, ADGM had 119 asset and fund managers, down from 134 at the end of last year. But the number of funds managed out of ADGM during the same period rose to 184, up from 166 funds at the end of 2024.

The number of new licences also rose by 67 per cent annually, with firms establishing a presence during the three-month period including Skadden, Investindustrial, NewVest, Arcapita, Polen Capital, Seviora, Olive Gaea, TON and Aquila Group.

In February, German asset manager Patrizia, which has about €55 billion ($57.7 billion) in assets under management, was also granted regulatory approval to start operating at ADGM. It will be Patrizia's first office in the Middle East and 26th globally.

Last year, ADGM also welcomed trillion-dollar asset managers including New York-based BlackRock; PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial; and Chicago investment firm Nuveen.

Growth has been “supported by continuing global investor confidence, regulatory enhancements, and the successful implementation of major initiatives within its expanded jurisdiction on Al Reem Island”, ADGM said.

“ADGM continues to expand and diversify with purpose, welcoming leading firms, deepening international partnerships, and driving digital and sustainable transformation across sectors,” said Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM.

Established in 2015 on Al Maryah Island, ADGM has recorded rapid growth as Abu Dhabi enhances its non-oil economy and focuses on attracting more international companies and investors.

Abu Dhabi's economy expanded by 3.8 per cent annually last year to reach an all-time high value of Dh1.2 trillion ($326.7 billion) on a boost from the non-oil sector.

The emirate's non-oil sector grew 6.2 per cent during the 12-month period to Dh644.3 billion, marking its highest annual contribution yet to the total gross domestic product at 54.7 per cent, state news agency Wam reported in March.

ADGM completed its jurisdictional expansion to Al Reem Island in the first quarter. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
ADGM completed its jurisdictional expansion to Al Reem Island in the first quarter. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

ADGM has also been growing its jurisdiction to cater to increasing demand, and in the first quarter, completed its expansion to Al Reem Island. More than 600 new businesses have set up on Al Reem Island, and more than 500 existing companies have migrated to an ADGM licence, it said.

Currently, a total of 1,100 new entities operate within ADGM’s expanded jurisdiction.

In terms of workforce, a total of 3,509 new ADGM work permits have been issued to businesses establishing on Al Reem Island. The workforce on Al Maryah Island also rose 17 per cent annually in the first quarter to more than 29,000 individuals.

In February, ADGM announced new employment regulations, which took effect in April, that offer people working remotely for companies in the financial zone the same rights as office-based staff, such as maternity leave, sick pay and end-of-service payments.

In January, ADGM also introduced a revised fee schedule, reducing commercial licence costs by 50 per cent or more for non-financial and retail businesses. The new structure, aimed at supporting small businesses, sets a flat licence fee of Dh1,000.

Looking ahead, ADGM said it “expects continued growth in the market, reinforced by an increasing interest from international firms across Europe and Asia”.

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Transgender report
More from this package
More on Quran memorisation:
LILO & STITCH

Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Rating: 4.5/5

Tomorrow 2021
More on this story
Transgender report
War on waste
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021

Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021.

The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution.

These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park.

“It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality.

“We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms.

“Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver.

“The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.”

Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai.

There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities.

“There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said.

“We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals.

“A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Read more
Tomorrow 2021
Towering concerns
The Greatest Royal Rumble card

50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias

Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match

WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe

United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos

Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev

Singles match John Cena v Triple H

Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Jordan cabinet changes

In

  • Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation
  • Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice
  • Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance
  • Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
  • Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing
  • Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development
  • Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health
  • Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment
  • Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth

Out

  • Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research
  • Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development
  • Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health
  • Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing
  • Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment
  • Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development
  • Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture
  • Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice
  • Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture
  • Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education
  • Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth
  • Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture
Tomorrow 2021
War on waste
World Mental Health Day
School uniforms report
On Women's Day
More from Neighbourhood Watch
More from this package
Read more about the coronavirus
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Abu Dhabi race card

5pm Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic Prestige Dh110,000 1,400m

5.30pm Abu Dhabi Colts Classic Prestige Dh110,000 1,400m

6pm Abu Dhabi Championship Listed Dh180,000 1,600m

6.30pm Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m

7pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh80,000 1,400m

7.30pm Handicap (TB) |Dh100,000 2,400m

Neighbourhood Watch
Main report
SPECS

Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo
Power: 630hp
Torque: 850Nm
Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic
Price: From Dh599,000
On sale: Now

The five pillars of Islam
Our commentary on Brexit
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GP3 race, 12:30pm

Formula 1 final practice, 2pm

Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm

Formula 2 race, 6:40pm

Performance: Sam Smith

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MATCH INFO

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1
Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')
Gladbach: Pavard (37' og)

Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km

Price: from Dh94,900

On sale: now

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

On Women's Day
UAE’s revised Cricket World Cup League Two schedule

August, 2021: Host - United States; Teams - UAE, United States and Scotland

Between September and November, 2021 (dates TBC): Host - Namibia; Teams - Namibia, Oman, UAE

December, 2021: Host - UAE; Teams - UAE, Namibia, Oman

February, 2022: Hosts - Nepal; Teams - UAE, Nepal, PNG

June, 2022: Hosts - Scotland; Teams - UAE, United States, Scotland

September, 2022: Hosts - PNG; Teams - UAE, PNG, Nepal

February, 2023: Hosts - UAE; Teams - UAE, PNG, Nepal

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The national orchestra
BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

World Mental Health Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Plastic tipping points
Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm

Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm

Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

The national orchestra
War on waste
Zayed Sustainability Prize
E-cigarette report
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
City's slump

L - Juventus, 2-0
D - C Palace, 2-2
W - N Forest, 3-0
L - Liverpool, 2-0
D - Feyenoord, 3-3
L - Tottenham, 4-0
L - Brighton, 2-1
L - Sporting, 4-1
L - Bournemouth, 2-1
L - Tottenham, 2-1

While you're here
More on this story
Explained
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.9-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E536hp%20(including%20138hp%20e-motor)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E750Nm%20(including%20400Nm%20e-motor)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C380%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More on this story:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm

Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm

Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

On Women's Day
More from this package
The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Defence review at a glance

• Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster”

• Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems

• Invest in the resilience of military space systems.

• Number of active reserves should be increased by 20%

• More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade

• New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Plastic tipping points
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm

Transmission: eight-speed auto

Price: from Dh122,745

On sale: now

Towering concerns
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More coverage from the Future Forum
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More from this package
Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

School uniforms report
While you're here:
The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
While you're here
About Karol Nawrocki

• Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances.

• A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April.

• Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings.

• Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Combating coronavirus
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
ESSENTIALS

The flights

Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. 

The trip

From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

England Test squad

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes.

TOURNAMENT INFO

Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier

Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands
The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November

UAE squad
Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

Our commentary on Brexit
UK-EU trade at a glance

EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years

Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products

Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries

Smoother border management with use of e-gates

Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The Indo-Pacific
The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
Saudi National Day
More on Quran memorisation:
Updated: June 03, 2025, 9:55 AM`
Abu DhabiEconomyAbu Dhabi Global Market
Read next...
The ADGM maintains a stringent oversight of companies operating in its jurisdiction. Victor Besa / The National

Abu Dhabi's ADGM fines 23 entities for breaching regulations

Abu Dhabi Global Market Square on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

ADGM expansion to create one of world's largest financial districts

ADGM attracts more firms in Q1 with assets under management up 33%

Lord Mayor of London expects UK-UAE business ties to strengthen

UAE-Serbia trade to accelerate as Cepa comes into effect

Opec+ agrees another accelerated oil output for July

My Dubai Salary: ‘I use my Dh140,000 monthly salary to support children’s charities’

Cartoon for June 3, 2025

'This is how you dress at Dubai Mall': Viral post sparks fashion etiquette debate

UAE universities on the rise in world education rankings as Harvard leads way

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million