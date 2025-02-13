ADGM on Al Maryah Island has recorded rapid growth as Abu Dhabi enhances its non-oil economy. Ruel Pableo for The National
ADGM on Al Maryah Island has recorded rapid growth as Abu Dhabi enhances its non-oil economy. Ruel Pableo for The National

Business

Money

More benefits for fully remote employees under ADGM’s new employment law

Those working remotely can also raise claims of discrimination, harassment and victimisation

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

February 13, 2025