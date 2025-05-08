Trump set to sign 'first trade deal with UK '

The US is set to announce a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/27/trump-starmer-washington-visit-trump-zelensky/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/27/trump-starmer-washington-visit-trump-zelensky/">trade deal with the UK </a>on Thursday, according to media reports, in a move that could ease the impact of tariffs on Britain. US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> is expected to announce the deal, although it was not certain whether an agreement had been finalised, the <i>New York Times</i> reported, citing three sources. Mr Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday that he would hold a "big" news conference at 10am (6pm UAE time) on Thursday concerning a "major trade deal with representatives of a big and highly respected country". If finalised, the agreement would be the first since Mr Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs last month, with a 10 per cent levy on most countries including the UK, as well as higher "reciprocal" tariffs on many trading partners. US duties hit historic levels before Mr Trump later <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/" target="_blank" rel="">paused</a> the reciprocal levies for 90 days. The move has stoked fears of a global trade war, which in turn would lead to a marked slowdown in the global economy and have devastating effects on some of the least developed and developing economies. The UK and US have been in discussion about an economic agreement that would reduce the impact of some tariffs, and a team of British officials are in Washington to negotiate terms this week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Meanwhile, the UK and India <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/uk/2025/05/06/india-and-uk-secure-landmark-trade-deal-in-shadow-of-trump-tariffs/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/uk/2025/05/06/india-and-uk-secure-landmark-trade-deal-in-shadow-of-trump-tariffs/">agreed to a trade deal this week</a> aimed at boosting economic ties as the countries seek to insulate themselves from the fallout of the tariff uncertainty. The deal aims to increase bilateral trade by a further £25.5 billion ($34 billion) a year by 2040, with liberal market access and eased trade restrictions, boosting sectors hardest hit by US tariffs. It lowers tariffs on goods such as advanced manufacturing parts and food products such as lamb, salmon, chocolates and biscuits. It also agrees to quotas on both sides for car imports.