Federal Reserve extends pause on US interest rate cuts amid uncertainty

The Federal Reserve held US interest rates steady on Wednesday, extending its rate-cut pause as the central bank awaits further clarity on the economic impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Wednesday's action marked the third consecutive time the Fed held rates steady, keeping the range of its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25 per cent to 4.50 per cent.

"The risks of higher energy unemployment and higher inflation appear to have risen," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters during a news conference.

The UAE Central Bank also kept its benchmark interest rate at 4.40 per cent following the Fed's decision.

Fed officials were widely expected to keep US interest rates unchanged entering this week's meeting, with questions over Mr Trump's tariffs still unanswered.

Meanwhile, the US President has accused the Fed of being too slow to cut interest rates and has also increased his attacks on Mr Powell.

Since the Fed's previous meeting in March, Mr Trump has ramped up duties charged on all US trading partners with a 10 per cent universal tariff. However, he scaled back harsher “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries.

At the same time, Mr Trump boosted the US-China trade war by levying tariffs of 145 per cent on Chinese imports. China retaliated by imposing a 125 per cent tariff on US imports.

Most of the data the Fed has received in recent months has come before the tariffs took effect, although the economy is showing signs of both strength and weakness.

Drawing the most alarm was a first-quarter report on the nation's gross domestic product. Data showed that the US's GDP shrank by 0.3 per cent due to a surge in imports, as businesses tried to get ahead of anticipated inflationary effects from the tariffs.

"Although swings in net exports have affected the data, recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace," the Fed said.

Economists generally argue that the supply shock from tariffs will lead to both higher inflation and lower growth, which will create tension with the Fed's dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.

That could put the Fed in an uncomfortable position of having to choose between moving to reduce inflation or prevent a recession.

So far, that uncertainty has not resulted in layoffs. Data last week showed that US jobs growth for March exceeded expectations, with the unemployment rate remaining a stable 4.2 per cent.

The Fed's preferred inflation metric also slowed in March to 2.3 per cent on an annual basis, not far from its 2 per cent target. However, that data came in before tariffs took effect.

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Why seagrass matters Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests

Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates

Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds

Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality

When is VAR used? • Goals • Penalty decisions • Direct red-card incidents • Mistaken identity

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

AL%20BOOM %3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3BDirector%3AAssad%20Al%20Waslati%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%0DStarring%3A%20Omar%20Al%20Mulla%2C%20Badr%20Hakami%20and%20Rehab%20Al%20Attar%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20ADtv%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A