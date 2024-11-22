The Federal Reserve building in Washington. Reuters
The Federal Reserve building in Washington. Reuters

Business

Economy

Middle East tension seen as greater risk to US financial system than inflation, Fed survey shows

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said geopolitical risks have had little effect on economy so far

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

November 22, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money